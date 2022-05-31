Deon Cole Brings One-Night-Only Performance To Encore Theater This Labor Day

Comedian Deon Cole is set to bring his 2022 Coleology Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this Labor Day Weekend.

Known for his work on the critically-acclaimed television sitcom Black-ish, the comedian, writer and award-winning actor will delight fans with an exclusive performance on September 2, 2022. Tickets for this show will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

In addition to the acclaim Cole earned for Black-ish, which garnered him two NAACP Image Awards and two SAG Awards, and the spin-off series Grown-ish, Cole can be seen in film and television shows including Angie Tribeca, The Harder They Fall and The Female Brain. Cole's 2019 Netflix comedy special Cole Hearted followed the success of his appearance in The Standups, also on Netflix.

For more information on this performance or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen as Charlie on ABC's BLACK-ISH and Freeform's GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, in 2020, and at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards in 2021. Deon can currently be heard as the voice of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation's Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel "DJ" Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones.

In film, Deon stars in the Netflix film THE HARDER THEY FALL, opposite Regina King and Idris Elba, directed by Jeymes Samuels. He also starred in the Whitney Cummings directed feature THE FEMALE BRAIN, opposite Sofia Vergara, and was featured in the Ice Cube led BARBERSHOP series. He can also be seen in FRIENDSGIVING, produced by Red Hour Films.

In standup, Deon's latest one-hour special for Netflix, COLE HEARTED was recently released after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE'S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, recently debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke's Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and 1.4 million views on Youtube alone.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.