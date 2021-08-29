Delirious Comedy Club Offers 50% Discount To Military, First Responders and Tourists

Named "Best Comedy Club" in Downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club is offering a 50% off discount to military, family and friends, 1st responders and visiting tourist to say thank you.

Located inside the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, Delirious Comedy Club keeps the laughter coming Thursday - Sunday nights. As the only full-time, professional comedy club in downtown Las Vegas, Delirious features top-notch comedy shows along with their celebrity comedy series.

During the month of September, you can see resident headliner Don Barnhart from Dry Bar Comedy, Sirius/XM and entertaining the troops as well as special event nights with Pauly Shore from Encino Man, Bio Dome and Netflix's Guest House and Slade Ham from The Whiskey Brother's Amazon Special, The Bob & Tom Show and the film I AM BATTLE COMIC.

"These are tough times for one and all, so we wanted to do something to say thank you to the men and women that serve our country as well as those the protect and serve our community, said Barnhart. Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops since 1992 and was one of the first groups of comedians to go into Afghanistan. He has seen first-hand the difficulties our military face daily. He added, "Laughter can be a healing force, release the stress and heartache we're all feeling."

Delirious Comedy Club was one of the first venues to reopen as laughter is truly essential in these trying times. Due to recent changes with the CDC, customers are still required to wear masks unless actively drinking. "Having performed for years overseas entertaining the troops, we've pretty much done it all under every condition so doing shows under the different mandates isn't a problem", said comedian/producer Don Barnhart.

For those that can't make it to Las Vegas and see the live shows at Delirious Comedy Club, Don Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is streaming for free on YouTube.

General admission tickets begin at $39.95 with VIP and VIP Front Row options. Use the 50% discount code, "Local" when purchasing tickets online at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com