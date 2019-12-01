Delirious Comedy Club Brings Nightly Laughter To Downtown Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club delivers holiday cheer with hysterical laughter every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm inside The Spare Room at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Just after a successful run with their celebrity comedy series featuring Pauly Shore, Delirious Comedy Club continues with a solid lineup of nationally headlining comedians as well as showcasing the next generation of comedy superstars.

Delirious Comedy Club brings you some of the funniest, top headlining comedians from across the globe. You may have seen them on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, Conan, Bob & Tom, Comedy Central, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon, USO Tours entertaining the troops and more, as well as showcasing the next generation of comedy stars.

Delirious Comedy Club's upcoming lineup includes Matt Holt, Oscar Ovies, Guy Fessenden, Rob Sherwood, Ron Coleman, Bob Phillips, Derek Richards, Rick D'Elia, Penny Prince, Ralph Tutela, Kathleen Dunbar, Slade Ham, Jeff Capri, Don Barnhart, Gary Brightwell, Lars Callieou and more...

Seating is on a first come, first served basis and begins at approximately 8:40pm. The club also offers VIP Seating, groups sales, holiday and celebration packages. Be sure to check out their website, social media links and purchase your tickets early for guaranteed seating. http://deliriouscomedyclub.com

Delirious is a proud sponsor of Battle Comics, as many of our comedians are dedicated to entertaining the troops. Military are always 1/2 off General Admission. Delirious Comedy Club offers Valet and self-parking and there is no drink minimum.

If you're looking for night of laughter, then you've come to the right place!

The Spare Room is also home to Presto! The family friendly comedy & magic show featuring Illusionist Leslie McKinney and Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy & Hypnosis Show.

General Admission tickets for all shows are $29.99 Kids under 14 are ½ of for Presto! Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dlgsentertainment.com





