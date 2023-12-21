David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE To Launch On New Year's Eve Weekend at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

After spending the last several decades blowing the minds of individuals and audiences around the world, David Blaine – the world's most iconic magician and stunt artist – will present his new show “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” exclusively at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a sure-to-be unforgettable debut this New Year's Eve Weekend.

Blaine will take over the Encore Theater stage on Dec. 29, 30 & 31, 2023, with special celebrity guest appearances, and will present nine additional performances on select dates throughout winter/spring 2024. Tickets for all performances are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

An exclusive New Year's Eve package for two, priced at $202.40 plus applicable fees, is available for purchase and includes a pair of tickets to the Dec. 31, 2023 show, two glasses of champagne, two commemorative VIP show laminates, and VIP early entry. To purchase, click here.

A limited number of “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” VIP experiences that one can only IMagine, until now, will also be available for purchase. In addition to witnessing the world's most iconic magician close-up in Premium Reserved seating within the first three rows of Encore Theater, the VIP package includes a photo opportunity and close-up magic experience with Blaine, an autographed limited edition custom print, a commemorative VIP show laminate, on-site venue concierge, VIP entry, and a VIP beverage voucher.

For tickets, VIP packages, or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Described by Howard Stern as “the greatest magician that ever lived, better than Houdini,” David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three. The New York Times noted that Blaine has “taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it,” whilst The New Yorker claimed, “he saved magic.” Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine's refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breathholding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. His TED talk became one of Bill Gates' personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.



About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2023, Encore Theater was named Billboard's highest-grossing theater under 2,500 capacity and a top 10 grossing venue in the world under 5,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.