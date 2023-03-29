Cult Comedy HOUSE OF YES Makes Majestic Debut

Majestic Repertory Theatre continues its tribute to 1990s nostalgia by presenting the pitch black comedy The House of Yes by Wendy MacLeod.

Wendy MacLeod's macabre play The House of Yes is set on Thanksgiving, 1983. As a violent hurricane swirls outside the Pascal's Kennedy estate-adjacent home in McLean, VA, the storm of the century - brewing since JFK's assassination - is about to erupt inside. Mrs. Pascal, daughter Jackie-O and younger son Anthony await the arrival of Jackie's twin brother for the holiday. But when Marty brings along his new fiancée, the family's elegant veneer begins to crack. The House of Yes reminds us that although we all have our secrets, some families have more than others.

The House of Yes premiered in 1990 at the The Magic Theater in San Francisco, and was the theatre's second-longest running show. It became an award-winning film featuring an iconic turn by Parker Posey in 1997, earning a Special Jury Award at Sundance.