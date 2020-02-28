Count's 77 To Perform At M Resort Spa Casino June 13

Hard-rock band Count's 77 will perform with special guest Sweet Home Alabama at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Fronted by lead singer Danny "Count" Koker of History's hit reality TV show "Counting Cars," the Las Vegas-based band will play hits from their latest album Soul Transfusion as well as their self-entitled debut Count's 77. Tickets for Count's 77, starting at $15, are on sale now for the general public and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

With roots in 70s hard rock, Count's 77 is powered by incredible musicians including a twin guitar team of internationally recognized blues guitarist Stoney Curtis and John Zito who has played and recorded with such bands as Guns and Roses, Pat Travers and The Ramones, Paul Disibio on drums and percussion, Barry Barnes on bass, and Tommy Paris on keys and vocals. With musical roots as diverse as Thin Lizzy, Foghat, The Allman Brothers and Led Zeppelin, Count's 77 is one of the leaders of the new classic rock revival. Their album Soul Transfusion was the logical step ahead in this stellar hard rock band's recording career whose first record received critical acclaim internationally and established the band as one of the most promising new hard rock bands on the scene. Count's 77 also recently completed their first rock video for their song "Summer of 77."

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on June 13 and opening act Sweet Home Alabama will begin at 7:45 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets for Count's 77 at M Resort starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit ticketmaster.com.





