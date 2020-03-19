Community Counseling Center Of Southern Nevada Continues Essential Services During State Shutdown

Community Counseling Center is deeply invested in the health and safety of our clients, staff, and the community at large. During this time of unprecedented change and uncertainty, we are steadfast in our commitment to upholding our organization's mission and purpose of "promoting the healthy functioning of individuals, families, and communities through affordable, sensitive, and professional behavioral health services in a safe environment."

Therefore, we are remaining in operation at this time so that anyone in need can have access to the critical support they deserve. As a longstanding and trusted provider of behavioral health and substance use treatment, we know that our services are vital and essential to our local community and we wish to ensure that we can be of help to all in a safe and responsible manner. In order to effectively do this, we have implemented the following precautions and updated protocols:

Web-based Telecounseling/Case Management via the Zoom platform (compliant with HIPAA regulations) and telephone counseling will be available starting Monday 3/23

All those entering our facility for face-to-face sessions will be required to complete a brief screening to help determine whether they may possibly have been exposed to COVID-19

Those in high risk categories, including: the elderly, those living with chronic illness or immunosuppressed, or with serious cardiovascular disease are strongly discouraged from attending face-to-face sessions and are encouraged to utilize Telecounseling/Case Management/Phone Counseling at this time

Ryan White Part A eligibility can be completed over the phone

Therapy groups will be limited to fewer than 10 members at a time

High traffic areas of our facility are thoroughly cleaned daily and all high contact spots such as door handles are sanitized on an hourly basis

Individuals are encouraged to keep a minimum space of at least 6 feet from one another during sessions

HIV testing service and urinalysis testing are temporarily suspended until further notice

*Counseling services in the Affirmations Program at the LGBTQ Community Center are still continuing, Monday - Friday 10am - 7pm In addition to these, all staff and clients are encouraged to maintain basic safety precautions of washing hands, using hand sanitizer located throughout the building, covering sneezes with a sleeve or inner arm, and avoiding direct hand-to-hand contact.

Community Counseling Center was established thirty years ago on April 1, 1990 to specifically address the emotional health needs of those living through the AIDS pandemic. Our very existence stems from the desire to address an urgent need in our community and we have been committed to this goal every day since. We understand the concerns many are experiencing and want to do our part to alleviate distress and offer support during this challenging time. Our community is stronger together.

While Community Counseling Center receives most of our funding through grants or Medicaid reimbursements, a huge percentage of services provided are still at the agency's expense. Now, more than ever, we must continue to deliver our services, even in the face of one of the nation's most grave pandemics. We are continuing to work diligently to accommodate everyone in need of counseling or case management, while also helping alleviate the high levels of anxiety our clients are experiencing by providing a sense of comfort and safety. It's is more vital than ever that we raise the monies needed to meet our immediate needs in fulfilling our services. To this end, we are asking for financial assistance to help us carry out our mission during this critical time by making a donation in support of our community. Donations can be made at cccofsn.org/donate or on the CCC Facebook page.

For more information, please call 702-369-8700 or go to www.cccofsn.org





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You