Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA is Coming to Jokesters Comedy Club

Jokesters Comedy Club will present Don Barnhart's Hypnomania - Comedy Hypnosis Show July 22-24th and 29-31st. Come join the fun and star in a Las Vegas show!

Akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader, each performance is unique and fun for all. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stresses and fears and tap into their creative abilities with confidence.

See the show or BE the show! The choice is up to you.

Barnhart will teach you the secrets of hypnosis allowing you to tap into your creative abilities. Volunteers will get lost in the scene, playing out an assortment of characters having the time of their life as the star in their own Las Vegas show.

Special Guest opening comedian - Keith Lyle from the movie The Hangover.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show will appear at Jokesters Comedy Club at Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel just a few blocks of the Las Vegas strip across from The Virgin Hotel.

Tickets start at $39.95 and available at www.JokestersLasVegas.com