Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Jimmy Failla Adds Second Show at Red Rock Resort in November

Failla will now perform Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  
Comedian Jimmy Failla Adds Second Show at Red Rock Resort in November

Due to popular demand, comedian and radio host Jimmy Failla has added a second show at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort. Failla will now perform Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets start at $30 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Jimmy Failla is a New York City Cab Driver turned Professional Stand Up Comic who appears regularly on all the biggest Fox News Shows including Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson Tonight, America's Newsroom, Outnumbered, and The Faulkner Focus. His Nationally Syndicated Talk Show, Fox Across America, airs weekdays from 12-3pm eastern on over 110 radio stations across the country. In addition to Fox News, he has made multiple appearances on "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS TV and "The Jim Gaffigan Show" on TV Land. Failla was voted "Outstanding Male Comedian of The Year" at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards and he is the author of "Follow That Car; A Cabbie's Guide to Conquering Fears, Achieving Dreams, and Finding a Public Restroom." If you like reading at a 3rd grade level you're gonna LOVE this book.

Jimmy Failla will perform at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $30, $40 and $50 plus taxes and fees and guest must be 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com.





More Hot Stories For You


Jeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This NovemberJeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This November
August 31, 2022

Celebrated theatre artist, Jeanmarie Simpson, known for her beautifully innovative stagings of Shakespeare, contemporary plays, adaptations, and her own original works, is set to begin rehearsals September 6th in Las Vegas for a November 3rd opening.
MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29
August 30, 2022

​​​​​​​Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, honored the legendary King of Pop's birthday by delighting guests this past weekend with fun-filled activities inside its world-class theater at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Canadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This FallCanadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

Multi-award-winning, platinum-selling Matt Dusk will be bringing audiences back to 1960's Las Vegas and one of music's most elegant eras with some of the most recognizable tunes in the American Songbook repertoire. This fall, Dusk will perform in 30 Canadian cities and 7 U.S. cities in the winter of 2023, including Las Vegas.
North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring KyuhyunNorth American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun
August 27, 2022

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 'Phantom' have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen.
Sarah Silverman Adds Comics To Labor Day Weekend Performance At Encore TheaterSarah Silverman Adds Comics To Labor Day Weekend Performance At Encore Theater
August 26, 2022

This Labor Day Weekend, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer Sarah Silverman will be joined by comedian, actor, and writer Atsuko Okatsuka, comedian Todd Glass and comedian and television producer Rory Albanese during a one-night-only engagement of “Sarah Silverman & Friends” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.