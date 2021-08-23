Comedian Jim Gaffigan Returns to Wynn Las Vegas in December

As the most recent addition to the popular comedy lineup at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan will return to Encore Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 for back-to-back shows at 7 and 10 p.m. By popular demand, Gaffigan will make another appearance at Wynn with his fan favorite "The Fun Tour" show, following two sold-out installments of the show this summer. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Performance Dates: Dec. 8, 2021; 7 and 10 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Named a top ten comedian on Forbes' 2019 comedy list, audiences worldwide have enjoyed Gaffigan's unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. He's renowned as six-time Grammy nominated performer, writer and producer; two-time New York Times best-selling author; two-time Emmy winning top touring performer; multi-platinum-selling recording artist; and the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora. In addition to his talents onstage, Gaffigan has also found success on screen with upcoming projects including the lead role in Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, as well as the role of Mr. Smee in Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy, among many others.