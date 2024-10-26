Comedian Don Barnhart Launches Alive & Kickin' Comedy Tour In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



They say, "Laughter is the best medicine" and for comedian Don Barnhart it was exactly what the Doctor ordered. For the last 6 months, Barnhart had been sidelined from performing at his Las Vegas residency due to complications from kidney stone and prostate surgery.

It was cruel summer for the comedian as he spent his 20th wedding anniversary, birthday and July 4th holiday in the hospital. When asked how he felt about it, Barnhart joked, "I was able to avoid the crazy summer heat, had a great view of the fireworks and given some hard-core pain meds that made the firework show seem to last forever". He emphasized that although he jokes around and uses humor to lighten the mood, it's important to take your health seriously.

Don added, "The Doctors blasted my kidney stones like they were playing Asteroids but some of the remnants clogged my 'Ureatha Franklin' and I wasn't able to go number one. When that happens, they have to install a 'Chris Foley Catheter' up your manhood and that's not as exciting as it might sound. The nurse brought in this 18-inch tube, and I told her thanks for the estimate but you've got the wrong room. Over the last six months I've had more people handle my manhood than Charlie Sheen and P Diddy."

Over the six-month ordeal, the comedian went septic twice, facing what he says is, "Getting the ultimate light to wrap it up". Instead of feeling sorry for himself, he kept posting his ordeal on his social media, writing jokes about his experience and did get onstage a few times between hospital visits and did what he called his George Burns Walk.

Don emphasized the importance of humor. "Things were pretty serious and the mood in my room felt heavy so I just tried to lighten the mood by joking around with the nurses and staff and keeping a positive attitude about the whole thing. When people laugh and smile, they feel better about whatever it is they're doing and just seem to do a better job."

Although when he first got back onstage, Barnhart wasn't his normal, physically animated self but Don's animated facial expressions and hysterically accurate account of his ordeal kept the audiences roaring with laughter. Barnhart riffed on the medical system, his near-death experiences and the importance of getting yourself checked out.

Once the kidneys stones we're handled Don underwent two prostate surgeries. "Having your prostate probed isn't something most men like to chat about and it can be something most men will put up off till it's too late. Sharing my experiences on both social media and onstage has opened up a tremendous dialogue and I've had a tremendous number of men reach that they're going through something similar and to reassure them that it's not as bad as they think. By getting checked out early and taking care off any problems they can live a long, healthier life."

Beginning this week, Don Barnhart is back in action and at full strength with new material with his Alive & Kickin' Comedy Tour starting with his residency at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas with upcoming dates on Royal Caribbean, Lake Tahoe, Loonees in Colorado and more.

When he's not on tour, catch Don Barnhart at his residency in Las Vegas every Thursday - Sunday at 7 & 9pm inside the showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street. For more information, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or call the box office at 702-541-2660.

Comments