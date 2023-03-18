Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Don Barnhart Brings More Laughter To Las Vegas With Nightly Residency

Barnhart performs Thurs - Sun at Delirious Comedy in Downtown Las Vegas at 8 & 10pm

Mar. 18, 2023  

From entertaining the troops around the world to headlining the top comedy clubs and cruise ships, comedian Don Barnhart sets the watermark high with his own residency in Las Vegas.

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart" said the producer of Dry Bar.

Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family-friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

Barnhart performs Thurs - Sun at Delirious Comedy in Downtown Las Vegas at 8 & 10pm. Tickets begin at $39.95, and more information can be found at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com




