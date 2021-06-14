Comedian Don Barnhart Announces Upcoming Shows at Delirious Comedy Club

As Las Vegas reopens to 100%, it seems as if anyone who is a 'who's who' of celebrity entertainment is fast-tracking it to Sin City announcing their Las Vegas residency from the mini residency of a couple shows like Heart, Adam Lambert and Journey to nightly performances and long-term commitments of Bruno Mars, Usher and Keith Urban.

The one constant headliner that's not to be missed is comedian Don Barnhart providing nightly laughter at his residency at Delirious Comedy Club in downtown Las Vegas. Barnhart, a headliner at the top comedy clubs' colleges and cruise ship just re-released his Dry Bar Comedy Special The Obese Police on YouTube.

"Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering his well-written topical material with an improvisational flair that's not to be missed. He is a refreshing voice in the standup genre, mixing a blend of sharp, topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of PC and Cancel Culture without being overtly offensive. Barnhart has often been compared to the sharp, witty insights of George Carlin with animated expressions of Jim Carey."

Delirious Comedy Club runs Thursday - Sunday with shows at 8 & 10pm and additional 6pm shows on Friday & Saturday. Named "Downtown's Best Comedy Club" the Delirious Comedy Show features their Celebrity Comedy Series with upcoming shows by Pauly Shore, Comedian Ventriloquist Jay Johnson and Steve Bluestein.

Don Barnhart performs his residency at Delirious Comedy Club Thursday - Sunday nights at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at 39.95. For more information or to get advance tickets, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com