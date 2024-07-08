Colin Jost Reveals Special Guest Appearances For COLIN JOST & FRIENDS at Resorts World Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the announcement of his forthcoming venue debut at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, “Saturday Night Live” star, Colin Jost, has officially announced which “friends” will join him this July for his one-night-only appearance of Colin Jost & Friends. Jost will be joined by his “Saturday Night Live” cast mates Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes on Saturday, July 20, 2024, for an evening of sure-to-be-unforgettable laughs.

Comedy enthusiasts and SNL fans are in for a once-in-a-lifetime show, as each of the four comedians brings their unique style of comedy to the stage. Andrew Dismukes, an Emmy-nominated writer, joined the SNL family in 2017 after beginning his comedy career in Austin, Texas. Dismukes' comedy style is known for being gentle and compassionate, but it's just enough to keep his fans on their toes. Punkie Johnson, a Louisiana native who joined the SNL cast in 2020, was raised in a family that embraced a lighthearted, playful attitude, even during the darkest times. This upbringing enabled her to pursue her dreams in comedy, and what now makes her one of the best comedians in the industry. Devon Walker became a part of the SNL family in 2022 as a featured player. Walker has since become known for his resilience and uplifting spirit. Today, fans describe him as the embodiment of “never giving up.”

Jost is the latest talent to join the ranks of comedic performers at Resorts World Theatre, including Kevin Hart, Theo Von, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Bert Kreischer. The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For tickets or more information on this show, visit rwlasvegas/entertainment or AXS.com.

