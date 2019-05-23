Cirque Du Soleil Takes The Court At Las Vegas Aces Opening Game On Sunday, May 26

May. 23, 2019  

This Sunday, May 26, Las Vegas' premier entertainment group, Cirque du Soleil will celebrate the Las Vegas Aces season opener at Mandalay Bay Events Center with a specially adapted performance by "O" cast members.

Before tip-off, Brianna Rossi, singer in Mystére by Cirque du Soleil, will perform the national anthem. During halftime, "O" artists will take over the court as they perform the contortion act for Las Vegas Aces fans and kick off the highly anticipated season.

"O" by Cirque du Soleil performs at Bellagio Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Mystère by Cirque du Soleil performs at Treasure Island Saturday - Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.



