Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group Returns To LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Music & Art Festival

Sept. 20 and 21, world-renowned entertainment company Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will return to Las Vegas' favorite music festival, Life is Beautiful, debuting exclusive performances. On Friday evening, 11 aerialists and dancers from Cirque du Soleil resident productions will dazzle audience members alongside award-winning rock band WALK THE MOON, as they perform their hit single "One Foot."

Additionally, Blue Man Group will electrify the downtown festival when they take the stage for a colorful culmination of their most loved creative pieces. The Blue Men will fully immerse themselves among the crowd throughout the 11-minute set, featuring Electronic Drumbone and Drum Finale Throwdown, with the group's world-famous paint drumming. Festival goers can also anticipate Blue Man Group disturbances throughout the festival on Saturday.

Cirque du Soleil and WALK THE MOON will perform on the main Downtown Stage at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Blue Man Group will perform in the crowd in front of the main Downtown Stage, at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil, please go to www.cirquedusoleil.com.

For more information on Blue Man Group, visit www.blueman.com/vegas or follow @bluemangroup on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





