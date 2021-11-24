Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates Black Friday And Cyber Monday With Show-Stopping Offers

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Cirque du Soleil will offer patrons up to 50% off Las Vegas resident shows. Guests can take advantage of unbeatable savings to six world-class productions performing on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets can be purchased Friday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1 at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings:

"O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino - Up to 25% off

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino - Up to 50% off

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off

KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off

Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off

Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino - Up to 50% off

Offers valid for 2021 and 2022 performances. Black-out dates may vary.

For those who just can't wait or who miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, additional offers are available beginning now.

November 22-25 and December 2-6 Additional Savings:

"O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino - Up to 15% off

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino - Up to 20% off

The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino - Up to 20% off

KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino - Up to 20% off

Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino - Up to 35% off

Please note show schedules are subject to change. For more information, show availability and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas.