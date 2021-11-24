Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates Black Friday And Cyber Monday With Show-Stopping Offers
Guests can enjoy up to 50% off on Las Vegas resident shows.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Cirque du Soleil will offer patrons up to 50% off Las Vegas resident shows. Guests can take advantage of unbeatable savings to six world-class productions performing on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets can be purchased Friday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1 at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings:
- "O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino - Up to 25% off
- Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino - Up to 50% off
- The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off
- KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off
- Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino - Up to 50% off
- Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino - Up to 50% off
Offers valid for 2021 and 2022 performances. Black-out dates may vary.
For those who just can't wait or who miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, additional offers are available beginning now.
November 22-25 and December 2-6 Additional Savings:
- "O" at Bellagio Resort & Casino - Up to 15% off
- Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino - Up to 20% off
- The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino - Up to 20% off
- KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino - Up to 20% off
- Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino - Up to 35% off
Please note show schedules are subject to change. For more information, show availability and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas.