Chef Todd English Announces Opening Of Olives Restaurant At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Four-time James Beard award winner and celebrity chef Todd English today announced the opening of his latest restaurant, Olives at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Following his fiery, fun and first Las Vegas restaurant, The Beast, located in the immersive art adventureland AREA15 last year, English worked with design firm ICRAVE to reimagine the design of his iconic restaurant Olives in Boston which premiered in 1989. The menu features the star chef's time-tested take on Mediterranean cuisine. Growing the Olives family, Olives at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas joins sister restaurant Olives in the Bahamas. English plans to open more Olives locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas.

"Mediterranean food in the dry heat of Vegas just feels right," said Chef Todd English. "We're happy to be partnering with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, it's a perfect fit. There is so much to do in Vegas, and to be staying in a great hotel with Olives as your kitchen just improves the whole Vegas experience by increasing comfort."

The opening menu at Olives includes classics as well as updated plates featuring seafood and Italian inspiration, all incorporating farm fresh ingredients and incredible flavor profiles. Starters include Beef Carpaccio with gorgonzola rosti cake and scallion cream; Nantucket Bay Scallops with creamy chestnut risotto and orange vinaigrette; and Sippin' Bowl of Mussels with creamy whole grain mustard and grilled Tuscan bread. It wouldn't be a Todd English dining experience without mouthwatering flatbreads: Fig and Prosciutto with fig jam, gorgonzola, and prosciutto; Portobello with wild mushroom puree, fontina and truffle, to name a few. There are beautifully crafted handmade pastas galore, including Agnolotti with lemon ricotta and veal Bolognese and Bucatini with shucked Maine lobster, uni butter, and crushed cherry peppers.

Featuring an intimate 185-seat dining room with a stone and steel hearth kitchen, the cozy space surrounds an elegant, raised bar with upscale lounge areas dressed in stone, terra cotta, wood, cork and Renaissance-inspired hand-glazed art. Olives is a five-star dining experience like no other in Las Vegas

"We are thrilled to partner with Chef Todd to bring back the iconic Olives to Las Vegas. Chef Todd's culinary brilliance and relentless pursuit of quality makes Olives the perfect addition to our restaurant collection," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Olives at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is open Wednesday - Sunday from 5 - 11 p.m. with dinner service from 6 - 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online at www.virginhotelslv.com. The restaurant is conveniently located off of the Paradise parking garage.

Follow Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.virginhotelslv.com.