Celebrated Comedians And Rock Bands Perform At The Orleans In August

The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring top entertainers to The Orleans Showroom in August, including Chicago tribute band Leonid & Friends, the "Laughing All the Way" comedy show starring Super Tekla and Donita Nose, stand-up comedian and actor Deon Cole and Australian soft rock duo Air Supply. August entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

Leonid & Friends Performing the Music of Chicago

Friday, August 9

In just three short years, the Moscow-based group Leonid and Friends has impressed fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality and fire of American supergroup, Chicago. The band formed as a result of lead singer Leonid Vorobyev's goal to create a studio project in dedication to the band Chicago under the motto "musicians for musicians." The first video they produced went viral, gaining even more traction when the original Chicago published the video on their official website.

The talented 11-piece tribute band has more than 250,000 followers across social media and has had more than 35 million video view before ever touring outside of Russia. Audiences will enjoy Leonid and Friends exceptional renditions of the music of Chicago as the band brings their music to the United States.

Laughing All the Way

Friday, August 23

Filipino comedians and social media sensations Super Tekla and Donita Nose will bring their side-splitting comedy show, "Laughing all the Way," to The Orleans Showroom.

Audiences will enjoy the wacky, live comedy show, featuring Super Tekla and Donita Nose's one-of-a-kind stand-up routines.

Comedy Series Featuring Deon Cole and Host Jimmie "JJ" Walker

Saturday, August 24

Following his first appearance on "Comic Justice," Deon Cole has appeared frequently in comedic bits on both "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" and "Conan." After a stand-up appearance on "The Tonight Show," Cole was offered a job as a staff writer for the show and has since made multiple appearances as a commentator and sketch performer.

Throughout his career, Cole has performed his stand-up routine on Comedy Central's "Laffapalooza," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," BET's "Comic View," NBC's "Showtime at the Apollo," BBC's "The World Stands Up" and STARZ's "First Amendment." He was a finalist in NBC's "Stand-Up for Diversity Showcase" and he won BET's Robin Harris Award for most original comic.

Cole has also become a successful actor, having appeared in MTV's "Short Circuitz" and "Wild N' Out" with Nick Cannon, as well as all three movies in the "Barbershop" series. Cole is currently starring in the hit TV sitcoms, "Black-ish, "Grown-ish" and "Angie Tribeca." The comedian also appeared in the movie, "The Female Brain," alongside Sofía Vergara, Alysia Reiner and Chris D'Elia.

The show will be hosted by well-known actor and comedian, Jimmie "JJ" Walker.

Air Supply

Friday, August 30, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1

Formed in 1975, Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock burst into the music scene with their unique vocals, harmonic ballads and soft rock sound. Early in their career, the duo performed throughout Australia, impressing fans with hit singles like "Love and Other Bruises." Air Supply later gained international recognition as the opening act for Rod Stewart's North American tour.

Air Supply's popularity skyrocketed with the release of their album "Lost in Love," which sold more than two million copies. The album included the hit songs "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World" and "Lost in Love," which topped music charts across the globe, including in Australia, the U.K. and the United States. The soft rock group went on to release 30 albums and more hit singles like "The One That You Love," "Making Love Out of Nothing," "Even the Nights Are Better," "Sweet Dreams," "Just as I Am" and more.

After years of producing multiple hits and performing all over the world, Air Supply has received numerous recognitions as one of the most celebrated soft rock groups in music history. In 2008, the duo was named No. 83 on Billboard's Top-100 musical acts of all time. Air Supply was also inducted into The Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

