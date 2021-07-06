CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK - THE IMMERSIVE VISUAL SPECTACULAR - to Return to Planet Hollywood

It will have been 480 days since fans last saw Criss Angel fly across the stage in what has been called by his peers as "The Greatest Illusion of All Time!"

That all ends on Wednesday, July 7, as MINDFREAK returns an already sold out audience in its custom-designed stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"I can't wait to be back in front of my fans, blowing their minds with the most immersive illusion spectacular on the planet," said Angel. "We're ready to welcome back my loyal fans who made MINDFREAK one of the most popular shows in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

MINDFREAK is a creative and technological wonder featuring Angel's ground-breaking illusions and revolutionary magic, including his signature levitation voted "The Greatest Illusion of All Time" by the most prestigious magic organization in the world, the International Brotherhood of Magicians and Vanish - the largest magic publication worldwide. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.

Angel's visionary magic is set against a digitally interactive backdrop displaying more surface area of video than any other production in the world, a state-of-the-art theatrical surround sound system with more than 150 speakers, over 2,000 lighting instruments and countless visual effects and pyrotechnics. Audience members are immersed from the moment they enter the interactive lobby area and throughout the entire performance by way of 3D technology and video mapping.

Criss Angel MINDFREAK is a record-setting, box-office hit created, directed, and executive produced by Criss Angel for APWI and presented by Base Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment.

Criss Angel MINDFREAK performs in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning July 7, 2021. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com, Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, or by calling (855) 234-7469. For groups of 25 or more, please call (855) 234-7469 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@caesars.com.