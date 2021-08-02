Brian McKnight Returns To Wynn Las Vegas in January

Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight will return to Wynn Las Vegas for "An Evening With Brian McKnight" this winter. Fans can enjoy this one-time show in the intimate Encore Theater on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the exclusive performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Jan. 22, 2022; 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Starting at $49.50 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Call Center (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

A multi-platinum and 16-time Grammy Award-nominated artist, McKnight has been delighting audiences around the world for decades. Known for his soulful R&B sound, McKnight has released 20 albums to date, including Back at One which earned a Grammy nomination for "R&B Album" in 2000. He is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, and Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

In addition to singing, McKnight is a multi-instrumentalist trained to play piano, guitar, bass, percussions, trombone, tuba, trumpet and flugelhorn. He has also found success as a radio show host, national TV show host and Broadway performer, among other appearances.