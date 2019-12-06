Boyd Gaming Restaurants Across Southern Nevada Serve Up Festive Holiday Dining Specials This December

Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are making holiday dining merry and memorable with a variety of festive specials and spirited dining experiences available this December.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Menus, prices and times are subject to change. For the latest and complete list of all Boyd Gaming holiday dining specials, please visit: www.boydgaming.com/Holiday2019

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Highlighted Menus and Specials:

Boyd Gaming destinations citywide are offering special holiday buffets at Aliante, Cannery, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Fremont and Main Street Station on Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25) from 11 a.m. to close. The holiday buffets feature brown sugar and mustard-glazed baked ham, roasted Prime rib, butter whipped potatoes, cranberry relish, classic lobster bisque, waldorf salad, Yule logs and other holiday favorites. Buffet prices vary at each property. For complete details, visit www.boydgaming.com/Holiday2019.

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will serve a special Christmas menu on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) from 5 p.m. to close and on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to close for $75. Guests will begin their meal with a choice of lobster bisque, chive crème or a Boston Bibb salad. For the main course, MRKT will serve a Chilean seabass paired with king crab, truffle risotto and asparagus jus. Dessert will feature a chocolate raspberry torte with apricot coulis.

Aliante's Bistro 57 is serving up a tantalizing Christmas Day special for $55 from 3 p.m. to close. The three-course special includes an arugula salad with glazed roasted pecans and a lemon vinaigrette, ribeye and seared scallops served with lobster sauce, and a warm panettone served with cinnamon ice cream.

Alder & Birch Cocktails and Dining at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will offer two flavorful Christmas Day specials on December 25 from 4 p.m. to close. The first special features a stuffed turkey dinner served with haricot verts, roasted sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and giblet gravy and fresh cranberry sauce for $44. Diners can also enjoy the mixed grill trio for $46, featuring a filet topped with foie gras butter, lamb chop topped with tapenade and shrimp scampi served with tomato risotto and Parisian vegetables.

For $20.99, diners can savor a three-course, land and sea dinner at The Orleans' Copper Whisk Café on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to close. Start the holiday dinner with a choice of a tortellini and spinach Christmas soup or house salad, followed by a petite filet mignon and seafood Newburg nestled in puff pastry served with croquette potatoes and fresh vegetables. A Christmas Yule log will be served for dessert.

SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar at Suncoast Hotel and Casino will offer several three-course menu options on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to close. Start the meal with sausage and corn chowder or a baby gem lettuce wedge salad; then grilled filet mignon served with a petite crab cake and Madeira wine sauce for $58; pistachio-crusted Alaskan halibut served with sautéed shrimp, fingerling potato and baby spinach for $48; or pan-seared duck breast served with a wild rice pancake and port wine reduction for $38. For dessert, guests can enjoy a chocolate truffle cake with raspberry Chambord sauce and fresh berries.

Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery at Suncoast will serve up a traditional holiday menu on Christmas Day for $18.99. For starters, diners can choose from the cream of butternut squash soup or a house salad. The main entrée choices include a holiday roasted turkey or honey-baked ham, each served with savory stuffing, butter whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce and seasonal vegetables. For dessert, guests can choose a slice of freshly-baked pecan or pumpkin pie.

Redwood Steakhouse at California Hotel and Casino will serve delectable Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner specials for $49 from 4 p.m. to close. The Christmas Eve dinner special includes butternut squash soup as the starter; broiled rib cap steak served with whipped Yukon potatoes and maple-glazed carrots as the main entrée; and a chocolate ganache torte for dessert. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a three-course special, featuring lump crab cocktail as the appetizer; beef wellington served with duchess potato and glazed carrots as the main entrée; and a Yule log for dessert.

Paradise Café at Fremont Hotel and Casino will serve a delicious Christmas Day meal for $16 from 11 a.m. to close. Diners can choose the roast Prime rib served with a baked potato and green bean almandine or the stuffed sole served with rice pilaf and green beans. All holiday meals include one trip to the soup and salad bar, plus the choice of a slice of chocolate ganache, carrot, coconut or black forest cake.

Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery at Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel will offer a tasty three-course Christmas Day special for $14.99 from 11 a.m. to close. As an appetizer, diners can enjoy a fresh garden salad. The main entrée features a crispy pork shank served with garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and red wine sauce. Guests can end their dinner with a slice of chocolate mousse cake.

Snaps Restaurant at Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel is making holiday dining easy, serving a scrumptious holiday platter on Christmas Day for $12.99. The holiday platter features sliced turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole and a generous slice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Guests can enjoy a ham dinner special at Mary's Diner at Eldorado Casino and The Court Café at Jokers Wild Casino on Christmas Day. The ham dinner special includes the choice of soup or salad, savory stuffing, root vegetables, candied yams and a slice of holiday pie. The special will be available at both properties from 11 a.m. to close for $9.99.

New Year's Eve Highlighted Menus and Specials:

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans is hosting a NYE Glow Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Kyd Wicked will be spinning EDM and top hits throughout the night as guests party into the new year enjoying an open bar, small bites and snacks, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more. Tickets are $57 (inclusive). To purchase tickets, call (702) 365-7337.

The Orleans' Prime Rib Loft is hosting a celebratory New Year's Eve dinner and dance event on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. for $125 per person (tax and gratuity are not included). Guests can enjoy a delectable three-course dinner menu, an open bar available until 12:30 a.m. and DJ performances from "The Human Jukebox." Tickets to this event will also include a champagne toast and party favors. To purchase tickets, call (702) 365-7111.

The Angry Butcher at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will serve multiple New Year's Eve selections on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The meal can begin with a choice of an Angry Shrimp Meuniere for $12 or a black-eyed pea soup for $8. Guests can choose from two main entrée options, including an Alaskan halibut served Oscar-style for $30 or filet mignon served with a lobster tail for $54; Diners can end their meal with a Baked Alaska for $9.

The Salted Lime at Aliante will offer an authentic Mexican, New Year's Eve special on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for $28.99. The meal features a red snapper a la verde, cilantro rice and roasted vegetables. A dulce de leche cheesecake will be served for dessert.

One of the Northwest Valley's favorite social dining experiences, 90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast, will host a New Year's Eve social hour starting at 4 p.m. The contemporary yet casual American restaurant will serve delectable bites, an expansive brew and cocktail selection, and have free live music all night long in its stylish and lively atmosphere.

For the full lineup of Boyd Gaming's holiday dining specials, please visit www.boydgaming.com/Holiday2019.





