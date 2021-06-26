Blue Man Group Celebrates Return with Pop-up Appearance Inside Luxor Hotel and Casino, June 25

Blue is Back! Last night, Blue Man Group celebrated its long-awaited return to the stage with a one-time-only pop-up appearance inside Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Interacting with guests using over-the-top disturbances for which the group is known, Blue Man Group symbolically painted a piece of art in front of the crowd to officially commemorate "Blue is Back!" and that the intermission is over.

Later that night during the reopening performance, the global entertainment phenomenon welcomed audiences back to the world-famous Theatre with new antics and hilarious hijinks featuring comedy, instruments, creative explorations, art and whimsical surprises. Tickets are on sale now at blueman.com/vegas.

"There is nothing like performing in front of a live audience again and being able to feed off their reactions," said Mary Grisolano, managing director for Blue Man Group. "Blue Man Group is such a unique, high-energy production layered with countless surprises, so we're thrilled to be back on stage doing what we love."

Blue Man Group, known for its silent characters and immersive sensory experiences, has expanded its domestic residencies to New York, Boston, and Chicago, as well as an international residency in Berlin, and its North American and World tours.

Blue Man Group performs June 26-28 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Beginning July 1, Blue Man Group will perform Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 and performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. only on Sunday, July 4. The show's full performance schedule can be viewed at blueman.com/Reopening.