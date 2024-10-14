Babyface to Return to Las Vegas Palms Casino Resort in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface will return to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort over two weekends in 2025. The shows will be held over Valentine’s Day weekend on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, and Mother’s Day weekend on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10. All performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

He announced his new 2025 dates on his official Instagram page with a new promotional video featuring himself with Las Vegas showgirls. Watch it here.

Babyface kicked off his multi-night Las Vegas engagement this past summer with runs over Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, and will return to Las Vegas for one more weekend in 2024 on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.

In his Las Vegas shows, Babyface takes the audience back in time as he performs a curated selection of his own iconic, award-winning hits (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”) as well as songs he has written and produced for renowned artists, including Whitney Houston, Madonna, Boyz II Men, and many more.

Tickets for the 2025 shows go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Artist fans will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT, using the code BABYFACE.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Babyface at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Club Serrano members and Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Pearl Concert Theater customers will receive access to a presale running from Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

About Babyface

Babyface is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the “Producer of the Year” category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995-1997), a record he holds to this day. Babyface is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and P!nk.

Over the past five decades, he has released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover;” For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You;” and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streamed. He has produced and written over 125 Top 10 Hits, 45 number 1 R&B hits, and 16 number 1 pop hits. In addition to winning a total of 13 GRAMMY Awards, he has been nominated 83 times. Throughout his career, Babyface has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times, the BMI Icon Award and has received a total of 52 BMI Awards, as well as 4 American Music Awards, 5 Soul Train Awards and 5 NAACP Image awards.

Babyface is a passionate philanthropist, actively supporting Music Will helping launch 20 of their music school programs in his hometown of Indianapolis, IN, the Carousel of Hope, which benefits the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, Larry Ruvo’s “Keep Memory Alive,” and Stand Up for Cancer. In the past, he has also lent his support to FasterCures, VH-1 Save the Music, United Negro College Fund, the David Foster Foundation, and the Mike Milken Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Photo Credit: Lenzy Kravitz

Comments