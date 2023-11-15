BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Production: Mondays Dark; Venue for Event: Palms Casino Resort

Celebrating 10 amazing years of giving back and over $1.8 million raised for the Vegas community, Mondays Dark is throwing a year-end, anniversary spectacular. The popular grassroots charitable movement raises much-needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations.

To recognize a decade of giving back, Mondays Dark is hosting a 10-Year Anniversary Show on Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort. “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!” says Mark Shunock, creator of Mondays Dark and founder of The Space. “Mondays Dark has become so much more than just a Monday night concert. It has become a staple in our nonprofit community here in Vegas. We will continue to change the way people think about giving back and I’m so excited for what’s to come with this organization.” Mondays Dark currently rocks the stage twice a month at The Space, but is excited to be celebrating 10 years of giving back at Palms Casino Resort. “We’re happy to be back at such an iconic venue and legendary property.

The support we’ve received from The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority has been incredible and the Palms has become my second home. I have so much love and respect for their entire team and there is no place I’d rather celebrate a Decade of Giving Back,” says Shunock. "We are so proud to once again partner with Mark Shunock in support of his impactful initiative, Mondays Dark, and to celebrate this 10-year milestone anniversary," says Cynthia Kiser Murphey, General Manager of Palms Casino Resort. "Through this event, we not only can celebrate together, but we can also help channel more vital funds towards a diverse array of local nonprofits and programs, addressing needs and making an impact that uplifts our community.” In traditional Mondays Dark fashion, guests can enjoy a stellar night of entertainment from Vegas’ top entertainers.

The lineup of entertainers for the event will be announced in the upcoming weeks and the 2024 charity lineup will be announced during the anniversary event. Guests can also bid on luxurious live and silent auction items including but not limited to: vacations and staycations; artwork; show and concert tickets; dining packages; spa treatments; jewelry and more. “It’s been 10 years, and our team is excited to put on the biggest show and biggest party Mondays Dark has ever done. I promise it’s going to be a blast and I encourage everyone to get tickets early – we’re going to pack the place!” Founder Mark Shunock, will once again host the Mondays Dark celebration he began back in 2013 while starring in the hit Broadway musical, “Rock of Ages” and the sexy smash hit “Magic Mike Live.” During his time here, Shunock wanted to give back to Vegas and support local charities in the area.

Little did he know that he, along with his wife and performer/producer, Cheryl Daro, would make both Las Vegas and Mondays Dark home. Enlisting some of his entertainer friends, Mondays Dark was born. Now, 10 years in and more than $1.8 million raised for the Las Vegas philanthropic community, Mondays Dark has been named “Best of the City” from Vegas Seven in 2014 and “Best of Vegas” from Las Vegas Weekly the following year. In addition, Shunock received the 2014 Angel Award for Cultural Advocate/Entertainer of the Year and recently won Best Philanthropist from “Best of Las Vegas” and the Las Vegas Review Journal and the Impact Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Las Vegas Chapter for Mondays Dark.

Limited tables of four are available at $400. Reserved Seating starts at $20. All tickets are all available online at mondaysdark.com. The 2023 Mondays Dark charity partners included Project Inclusion, Adopt a Vet, Poor Richards Players, Epicurean Charitable Foundation, Bright Star Foundation, PALNV, Shania Kids Can, Nevada Legal Services, Foundation for Recovery, NAWIC Las Vegas, Nevada Wheelchair Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Project 4 Humanity, Project Dot, Project Real, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, Prevent Child Abuse Nevada, Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, Kidz Uplifting Kidz, Critical Care Comics and Opera Las Vegas. Currently, Shunock serves as Host for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and host for The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights. He is involved in several local businesses in and around Las Vegas.

What inspired you to start Mondays Dark and how has it evolved over the years?

Mondays Dark started as a way for our local entertainers to give back to the amazing charities based here in Vegas. As entertainers on the Strip, we were often invited to walk red carpets to celebrate various charity fundraisers, but unfortunately we couldn’t stay for the event because we all had shows to get back to. The name “Mondays Dark” comes from the fact that our shows are traditionally dark on Mondays, so I started asking the amazing talent in town to come together and do what they do: perform for a cause. Now, we’re celebrating a decade of giving back and over $1.8 million raised for more than 180 incredible local organizations. Twice a month, Mondays Dark raises $10,000 for a local organization in need with artists donating their time to perform songs centered around a unique show theme. Musical themes span a wide range of genres from the music of Van Halen to Taylor Swift to Broadway favorites. Other than a broadcast-quality livestream of the show, we’ve stayed true to our format of artists singing songs that they love for a great cause.

Can you share some memorable moments from the past 10 years of Mondays Dark?

Initially, we were calling entertainers asking them to participate and cold-calling charities to see if they wanted to be involved. Through word of mouth over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success and welcomed renowned award-winning artists including Brian Newman, Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Olivia Newton-John, Terry Fator, Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Travis Cloer, Brad Garrett, Blue Man Group, Human Nature and so many more. The Space has also welcomed Broadway icons including Adam Pascal, Carmen Cusack, Michael James Scott, Carrie St. Louis, John Lloyd Young, Shoshana Bean, John Krause, Ruby Lewis, Syndee Winters, Travis Cloer, Christian Hoff and more.

How do you select the charities that benefit from Mondays Dark?

Mondays Dark partners with 21 local nonprofits each year selected by the Mondays Dark Board of Directors. We have a waitlist of 300+ incredible organizations waiting to join the Mondays Dark roster. We never repeat a charity and we stay local to ensure that every dollar goes directly to making an impact in the day-to-day efforts of these organizations in our city.

How has the Vegas community responded to your initiative?

What started as a goofy 90-minute show has now evolved into a Vegas staple. Not only do we have performers and charities reaching out to get involved on a daily basis, but we also have volunteers asking to help, dozens of season ticket holders and an online fan base spanning well beyond Las Vegas. We have regulars tuning into our livestream from Brazil to Alaska to New Zealand. We know this is just the beginning for Mondays Dark and we are so excited to continue partnering with amazing people and organizations for years to come.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of creating and running Mondays Dark?

Mondays Dark always has been and always will be about giving back to a community I love. Vegas has been home for 11 years now and it truly is a special place. I spent a decade in NYC and almost the same time in LA…but Vegas got me! If you know, you know. The best shows, restaurants, resorts, and, most importantly, the best community. The almost 3 million residents who make this city go are the reason Las Vegas is so special. The entertainment community in Vegas is embraced here like no other place and Mondays Dark is just our way, as entertainers, to give back to such a special place. So the most rewarding part: Las Vegas believing in our mission and making it what it is today. 10 years? Can’t believe it.

Can you tell us more about the upcoming 10-Year Anniversary Show?

We’re so excited to celebrate a decade of giving back at our biggest party yet! On Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at Palms Casino Resort, you can expect to see the traditional structure of a Mondays Dark show taken to new levels! We have a lineup of amazing local artists you’ve seen at Mondays Dark shows before, along with iconic shows from the Las Vegas Strip and beyond. We’ll have a Live and Silent Auction, incredible performances, the announcement of our 2024 charity partners, special awards, lots of laughs and an ambitious goal of raising $250,000 during our 90-minute show.

How has your background in entertainment influenced your approach to philanthropy?

50 million people visit Las Vegas every year and are treated to three to four days of magic! This city is great at taking care of our visitors with the best shows, restaurants and resorts. This town is also full of dedicated people who have committed their lives to supporting a cause. These people are the foundation of everything we do at Mondays Dark. Those who serve, also need to be served – and we love that job!

What are your future plans for Mondays Dark and The Space LV?

We’re always looking forward to the next big thing – and 2024 will be full of surprises. Our 2024 lineup of Mondays Dark charities will be announced on Dec. 11 and we’re already programming a full calendar of concerts and events at The Space. We have a lot of ideas to give back to the community in larger capacities, and look forward to announcing other upcoming projects in 2024.