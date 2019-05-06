BWW Interview: Travis Cloer of TRAVIS CLOER SINGS BROADWAY! at The Space LV

Travis Cloer, who starred as Frankie Valli in the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Jersey Boys returns to the stage in Las Vegas. Cloer will share his favorite Broadway tunes and melodies at The Space LV on May 10.

Cloer will perform with his 9-piece band for the album release concert for his latest release, BROADWAY! This concert will spotlight some of the most celebrated musicals including Catch Me if You Can, Carousel, Hamilton, and Company by one of best voices to sing and act on the stages of Broadway and Las Vegas. Cloer spoke with BroadwayWorld.com about his love of Broadway and performing in the city he loves and calls home-Las Vegas.

Broadway shows, either contemporary or classic, remain popular and relevant with today's' audiences? What are your feelings about Broadway and performing some of its greatest music?

Travis Cloer: I think as artists we are always trying to make an impact especially when there is a division between people. It is the artist's job to help everyone see things in a different light and get a perspective on the world. The stage, musical theater, and especially Broadway, is so essential and remains relevant. It is helping people see that we are not that different.

Will you perform any music from the show Jersey Boys?

Travis Cloer: I don't suppose I could do a show about Broadway without tipping my hat to Jersey Boys. I love performing the songs. I did the show for 10 years playing Frankie Valli, and I said I would stop doing it when I stopped loving it. Unfortunately, the show was closed before I stopped loving it. Yes, there will be some songs from Jersey Boys.

How did you select the music you will be performing and on the album?

Travis Cloer: I came up with some songs from shows that I have never performed and always wanted to on stage. I also sing songs I love but will never play that role. These are great songs that I love singing that also has a great message.

The venue is very intimate, unlike the big showrooms and stages where you have performed in the past. What can the audience expect?

Travis Cloer: The audience will be up close and personal. I love it, and I really love performing at The Space. I enjoy being close to people especially sharing stories through songs. It is great to reach out and grab people.

You have just released a new album, BROADWAY! This is also a release party.

Travis Cloer: The album is a concert, and I will be performing many of the songs from the album during the show. This is a project of mine I have wanted to do for a long time going back to my roots of musical theater and bringing it to Las Vegas. I am really excited about this new release and sharing it with people. I am so proud of it.

Are you working on any other projects?

Travis Cloer: I am still working on an EP of original music. I am also writing and touring.

BROADWAY! will be available for purchase on May 13 online but there will be copies and downloads available at the concert. Travis Cloer will sing selections from his album BROADWAY! as well as other Broadway songs at The Space LV on May 10. Showtime is 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and visit TravisCloer.com for more info.





