BWW Feature: artLIVE! at Zappos Headquarters

Top Las Vegas designers, artists, and students will debut one-of-a-kind designs during the Las Vegas Fashion Council's artLIVE! fifth annual installment Zappos Headquarters on Oct. 19.

Featured artists include a diverse group of artists, including Daniel Holbrook, MiSCRE8, Kathryn Gilbert, Joy Snyder, Alex P. Huerta, Honora Comer, Tiki Jay One, Hallie Frantz, Nancy Good, and Gemjaxx. Stitched, Azalea Ventura, Catherine Trifiletti, and Flor de Liz Guior are the featured designers along with the Junior League Fashion Forward Student Design competition winners.

As part of the evening's festivities, Las Vegas Fashion Council is working with Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada to help fulfill Andres Arzola's wish of becoming a model and walking in a fashion show. Arzola, who lives with epilepsy, is now a liver transplant patient with more scheduled procedures and ongoing treatments. Arzola set his sights on his one sincere wish to become a supermodel and a social media influencer.

Carrie Carter Cooper, founder and president of BESTAgency, as well as the founder and president of Las Vegas Fashion Council, took Arzola under her wing. He was provided training and coaching on how to walk the runway like a pro. Part of his wish includes a style session and $1,000 in apparel from STITCHED, a custom men's clothier inside Cosmopolitan. Bo Brinkman of BoBeauty pampered Arzola with hair and skincare tips and gave him one year of unlimited hair services valued at $5,000. He also received hair styling and make-up at Hue Salon. Famed Las Vegas photographer Jerry Metellus will take professional photos of Arzola as he experiences his wish as a live fashion model at artLIVE!

The event is being held at the Zappos Headquarters in downtown Las Vegas since Zappos is one of the sponsors of artLIVE! "The arts community embraces downtown, and the venue is just beautiful. We are excited about the new theater on Zappos campus where the fashion show will be held," says Carter Cooper.

The fashion visionary being honored is STITCHED. "They are a fantastic partner. They donate, contribute, and take part in many events. STITCHED offers beautiful pieces and products custom-made, and we celebrate their contribution to the fashion industry and our community."

The Neon Museum will be honored as the art visionary during the event. "They commemorate the arts with contemporary artists and preserve iconic items from our history."

The showcase will feature live activations, including body painting, canvas, and mannequin, while guests enjoy entertainment and light refreshments throughout the evening. The event supports the Las Vegas Fashion Council scholarship fund to assist emerging student artists and designers. Guests are encouraged to bid on culinary, fashion, beauty, and art silent auction packages.

The Las Vegas Fashion Council, a nonprofit organization, is devoted to its mission to advance the Las Vegas fashion industry and expand the economy by cultivating relationships between fashion professionals, students, emerging artists, community leaders, and organizations. For more information, visit lasvegasfashioncouncil.com.

The fifth annual artLIVE! will be hosted at the Zappos Headquarters, 400 Stewart Ave., with valet parking available, beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19. Tickets are available by clicking here.





