BWW Feature: Uplift Mind, Body, and Spirit during ASCENSION 5.0

After the past year, Ascension 5.0 is coming to Las Vegas to restore mind, body, and soul with music, connection, meditation, and an opportunity to learn strategies, daily routines, affirmations, lifestyle techniques, and mindset techniques for the coming year. Alicia Eunice is a celebrated author (Born for This), motivational speaker, self-help coach (Certified Professional Life Coach from The Life Coach Institute of Orange County), marketing guru, and branding expert who is excited to bring the event to Las Vegas. The four-day event will be held at Caesars Palace from April 16-19.

Ascension 5.0 was held in Phoenix in October last year, and while attending, Alicia Eunice realized that "It was very challenging because I didn't know how COVID-19 affected Las Vegas. What I did realize is that COVID-19 affected everybody consciously, both collectively and individually." She believes Las Vegas is the perfect place this year for the event.

Alicia Eunice, known as the Candid Coach, offers her ability to help clients overcome their self-limiting beliefs and become more confident and self-fulfilled. She advocates for alternative health care and believes in its power to change. Speakers and other participants include Trey Rembert, Lilliana Quintero, Christine Nkese, Ashley Bamberg, Spirit of Oya, Rhema Love, Jonathan Livingston, DJ Benzo (KCEP 88.1 FM), and Nyisha Lafaye.

Nyisha is a soulful singer and acoustic guitar player, creating deeply inspirational, soothing, and entertaining music. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, she started singing soul-inspired music in the choir. Coming from a musical family, her aunt, Gospel Music legend and pioneer, Kesha Ealy of the Kurt Carr Singers, trained her. In 2009, she sang with the 50-piece San Francisco State University Gospel Choir, singing many lead parts. Nyisha also performed at the legendary and historical Yoshis and other Bay area venues. In Las Vegas, she performed with the DAP Production choir for the pop icon Mariah Carey during the 2019 Billboard Awards and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You Holiday 2019 Residency at Caesars Palace.

"Music is how I express my soul. It's the pathway that was chosen for me by a higher power I cannot explain," says Nuyshia.

The four-day weekend event includes breakout sessions, meals, entertainment, Sunday Brunch, and swag for the experience to pivot and reset.

"I selected a wonderful panel of people to address different aspects of the journey," she says. "We want to teach out yoga, meditation, and grounding yourself affects you and your health." There will also be programs to help women understand they can create businesses as well as give birth to children. "I am creating because I am whole because the little girl is now whole too. She is now creating prosperity because she is a creative genius."

People will be traveling from all over the countries with international visitors, and many of the events will be streamed as well.

Ascension 5.0 will be held in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace and off-site locations from April 16-19, with packages available for individual programs or the entire event. For more information, visit the candid.coach/home.