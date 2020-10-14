BWW Feature: TRAPPED BY HALLOWHEELS DRIVE-IN HAUNTED EXPERIENCE 'Terrorizes' at The Industrial Event Space

Trapped, held during the month of October, will embrace horror and intimidation.

While some might say this year has been scary, the month of October embraces horror, creepy, chilling, terrifying, and intimidating. Welcome to Trapped, the haunted drive-in experience presented by Hallowheels at The Industrial Event Space on selected dates through Oct. 31.

This innovative and unique attraction will thrill, amaze, and scare all who enter its domain. Cars will be guided into a haunted pod as the action unfolds around the vehicle.

Fallen governments unable to lead have been replaced with chaos, hope, fear, life, and death. Hekuri conversion mobs, hostiles, bombs, and deadly traps will surround the car, all presented by performers and state-of-the-art projection technology. The spooky soundtrack can be played on each vehicle's radio on a special frequency in the background.

Safety protocols are implemented to ensure a safe and healthy experience for staff and guests in accordance with Nevada COVID-19 guidelines. All guests must wear a face covering inside the venue (even in the vehicle) with disposable masks available for purchase at the entry gate. All staff on site adheres to strict safety measures, including wearing masks, respecting physical distancing guidelines, and regular hand sanitizing.

Hallowheels is a group of like-minded creatives specializing in designing and creating entertainment projects for the safety and enjoyment of the guests and staff working the shows. The INDUSTRIAL event space, adjacent to the Strip, offers 10,000 square feet of indoor space and over 1.8 acres outside.

With a desire for #SavingHalloween, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson came on as a sponsor.

"We love our community and the amazing local talent Vegas is known for," says Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen Henderson. "We know many people are going to love and appreciate this new twist on a Halloween attraction, and we love the fact that this initiative not only gets people back to work but also supports the industry through their nonprofit program, Backstage Hope. By working together with the best in the business, we are ready to provide the community with an amazing Halloween experience, the likes of which they have never seen before."

Sponsor Wahoo's Tacos and More is locally owned and operates five locations in Clark County, with a sixth location coming soon in Henderson. It features California Beach Cuisine along with full bars offering gaming. Visit wahoos.com/nevada for more info.

All guests, unless otherwise specified, must be 16 years of age or older to gain entry unless accompanied by an adult. Maximum occupancy per haunt pod is two vehicles (no exceptions), and late arrivals will not be admitted. Motorcycles and oversized vehicles will not be permitted in the event. Bathrooms, hand washing stations, and sanitizer will be made available around the venue for emergency use only. No smoking or vaping will be permitted while on property. For people sensitive to strobe lights, vertigo, or haunted imagery should NOT plan to attend.

Trapped is a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas drive-in haunted experience, designed to be experienced from the safety of guests' cars. Tickets are $54.99 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance to reserve a timeslot. Trapped will be open on select nights from 7 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 24, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26-29, 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30-31. For more information, visit HallowheelsLV.com, and click here to purchase tickets.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles