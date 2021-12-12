BWW Feature: THE NUTCRACKER performed by the Nevada Ballet Theatre returns to The Smith Center

A Las Vegas' favorite holiday tradition has returned to the stage. Audiences can now celebrate with family and friends with The Nutcracker performed by the Nevada Ballet Theatre at The Smith Center on select dates through Dec. 26.

On opening night, Roy Kaiser, NBT's artistic director, welcomed the audience to the first performance of NBT since February 2020. The company, founded by dancer Nancy Hassell 50 years ago, is celebrating its golden anniversary in 2021.

Choreographed by James Canfield, audiences can enjoy a full orchestra for select performances by members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic conducted by Donato Cabrera.

NBT's The Nutcracker takes audience members on a magical journey through a larger-than-life world. Nimble fairies, waltzing flowers, and moonlit snow are part of the glittering holiday cheer for Clara. After meeting her handsome Prince, the Nutcracker, they travel to a land of mischievous rodents, toy soldiers, and exotic visitors from around the world.

The music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky transcends time when The Nutcracker was first presented in 1892. With its timeless score and whimsical story, The Nutcracker became a holiday favorite, and its popularity grows as new generations embrace this extraordinary ballet.

Doors open 60 minutes before curtain at the Troesh Theatre, and ticket holders are invited to enjoy the family-friendly bonus experience: The Nutcracker Wonderland sponsored by C.A. Hartnell and Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. The glittering holiday environment will inspire selfies while wandering through all of the scenes of holiday joy. Rumor has it that a special guest will come to read the story of The Nutcracker to all of the children.

A special Sugar Plum Party, immediately following the performance of The Nutcracker, shares the joy of the holidays on Dec. 18. Families can experience a delightful tea party with favorite Nutcracker characters in this one-of-a-kind event. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Nevada Ballet Theatre will perform The Nutcracker in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave, on select dates through Dec. 26. For more info, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.