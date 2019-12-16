BWW Feature: THE NUTCRACKER PERFORMED BY THE NEVADA BALLET THEATRE at The Smith Center

A beloved holiday tradition, the Nevada Ballet Theatre performs The Nutcracker choreographed by James Canfield. This colorful journey brings magic to all who enter its larger-than-life world and will offer performances at The Smith Center Dec. 19-24.

The music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky transcends time when The Nutcracker was first presented as a two-act ballet in 1892. His score endured, and The Nutcracker became a favorite for families to attend beginning in the 1960s. Its popularity continues today as new generations embrace this extraordinary story.

NBT's The Nutcracker begins in a more gentle era of waltzes with ladies dressed in satin, silk, and velvet with the material covered with rich brocade and gentlemen wore tails and beautifully tailored coats. Clara celebrates the holiday with her family cherishing the nutcracker doll.

As her adventure continues, the stage explodes with mischievous rodents and conflict as Clara defends her Nutcracker that transforms into a handsome prince. Glittering scenes of nimble fairies, waltzing flowers, and moonlit snow light the theater as toy soldiers and visitors from faraway lands share in the celebration.

"I loved my night at the ballet with my girl," says Pastor Jeremy Martin of Downtown Faith. His daughter is taking ballet lessons and loves spending time with her father.

Before the performance, enjoy the family-friendly bonus experience: The Nutcracker Wonderland located inside the Troesh Theatre. Instagrammable moments and selfies will flourish in this glittering holiday setting, expressing joy and fun. Highlighting The Nutcracker Wonderland experience is the arrival of a special guest to read the story of The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker Wonderland is self-guided and free to all ticket holders with doors opening 60 minutes before curtain time.

The Nutcracker Boutique in the Reynolds Hall lobby is filled with festive Nutcracker-themed souvenirs, keepsakes, and last-minute stocking stuffers. For a professional photograph, capture the moment by walking the red carpet with the Nutcracker mascot.

NBT's The Nutcracker will perform at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center Dec. 19-24. Showtimes on various dates include 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at The Smith Center Box Office, by calling 702-749-2000, or online at www.thesmithcenter.com.





