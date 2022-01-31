BWW Feature: SUNDAY FUNDAY LOVE WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Spreads Romance

Valentine's Day is coming up, and love is in the air. Sunday Funday Love with Jonathan Karrant celebrates the month of romance, returning to Notoriety on Feb. 6.

"This show is all about love," explains Jonathan. "I'm really looking forward to sharing some of my very favorite love songs for this next Sunday Funday. There will be several special moments and special guests. Plus, I can't wait to hit the stage with this fantastic band! It's always a pleasure making music with these guys."

His band for this show will include Dave Loeb on piano, David Ostrem on bass, Paul Ringenbach on drums, and Charles McNeal on saxophone.

Jonathan performing some of the greatest love songs of all time will hit the stage with his all-star band. Gearing up for Valentine's Day, this show is a celebration of love. Audiences will be enchanted as the music is uniquely reimagined to reach hearts.

Jonathan Karrant's album Live reached No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts and On and On reached No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts. Follow Jonathan on www.jonathankarrant.com.

Sunday Funday Love with Jonathan Karrant will be performed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Notoriety, the third floor of Neonopolis, located at 450 E Fremont St. Paid, underground parking, entrance off of 4th Street, is available at Neonopolis with direct access to Notoriety via elevators and stairs. For more information, including parking, click here or to purchase tickets, click here.