BWW Feature: PURPLE REIGN: THE PRINCE TRIBUTE SHOW Goes Crazy at Tropicana Las Vegas

After 2020, it is time to get ready to party like it's 1999! Purple Reign, The Prince Tribute Show starring Jason Tenner, returned to Tropicana Las Vegas, urging the audience, "Let's Go Crazy!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Purple Reign back to the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas," said Mike Thoma, Vice President/Interim General Manager for Tropicana Las Vegas. "Jason Tenner truly brings the legendary singer-songwriter to life with his internationally acclaimed tribute show featuring a memorable, electrifying performance."

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show seamlessly re-creates Prince's blistering performances, raw emotion, and wild energy that made him an international superstar. As a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actor, and director, Prince is regarded as one of the greatest musicians, playing most or all instruments on his recordings. Tenner flawlessly captures Prince's flamboyant and androgynous persona, eclectic work, and wide vocal range, including falsetto and high-pitched screams.

The show features the many phases of Prince's musical career, which incorporated funk, R&B, Latin, rock, new wave, classical, soul, synth-pop, psychedelia, pop, jazz, and hip hop. Prince's sixth album, Purple Rain (1984), doubles as the soundtrack to his film acting debut in his semi-biographical movie Purple Rain. Prince would be awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for that movie as well as honored with other awards including Grammy President's Merit Award, Billboard Icon Award, and the Golden Globe.

Trenner started performing as Prince in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas college clubs. As his success grew, they started to perform in bigger venues. The group became the first-ever tribute/impersonator act to appear as the musical guest on "The Late Show with David Letterman" on Nov. 17, 2008. CBS and Late Show chose that show to ring in the New Year and re-aired at 12:15 a.m. (New Year's Eve) on January 1, 2009, making it the first musical performance of 2009 on Letterman.

"We are excited to return to the stage and get back to entertaining live audiences again," says Tenner.

Included in the show is a tribute to Morris Day and The Time, created by Prince as part of the Minneapolis sound, featuring soul, dance music, funk, and rock 'n' roll, performing their biggest hits "Jungle Love" and "The Bird."

Also part of the show, Vanity 6 was created by Prince as a girl group, featuring Denise Matthews (professionally known as Vanity). They sing their big hit, "Nasty Girl," and add to Prince's performance of his album, Controversy.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show, presented by Reign Entertainment Productions, Inc. in partnership with Red Mercury Entertainment, is performed 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at www.troplv.com and Ticketmaster.com.