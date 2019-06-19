BWW Feature: POTTED POTTER THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE at Windows Showroom At Bally's Las Vegas

Harry Potter started in the imagination of J.K. Rowling and has become a reality with seven books, seven movies, traveling exhibition, London studio tour, and themed attractions at several Universal Parks & Resorts amusement parks. Now Potted Potter-The Unauthorized Harry Experience has debuted in the Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas, starring the original creators through June 23 with its new cast beginning on June 24.

Written and created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show parodies all seven books in 70 minutes.

The show orignally took shape when Clarkson and Turner were asked to do something entertaining with the Potter series at a bookstore. Five books had been released at the time, so they came up with a humorous take on all five books in five minutes. The show was a hit and soon developed into a touring production adding the sixth and seventh books over the years.

Both Clarkson and Turner express a deep love of what is represented within the pages that engages the audiences.

"We love the books and are huge fans ourselves. More importantly, we respect the characters, and the audiences understand that we are laughing at ourselves, not the world created about Harry Potter," says Clarkson.

"We are all here to have fun," adds Turner. "Yes, there is humor, parody, sarcasm, and ironic jokes, but it is also entertaining."

One important aspect is that one doesn't need to be a diehard fan to enjoy the show. In fact, it can be a great introduction to the books.

"A father attended with his two daughters and after the show and thanked us after the show," Clarkson says. "He told us he could now understand why his kids love the books so much."

The show cleverly showcases wizards, muggles, witches, wizards, and favorite characters with Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match. However, it is the perfect timing of the two-man show passionate about celebrating a phenomenon that makes it so funny for all audience members.

Potted Potter-The Unauthorized Harry Experience performs in the Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8 p.m. (dark Thursdays) with matinee performances Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Caesars Box Office or by calling 702-777-2782. Tickets are also available at www.caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas or PottedPotter.com.





