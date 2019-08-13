BWW Feature: MATT GOSS LIVE AT THE MIRAGE at 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage

Photo by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos

Hit entertainer Matt Goss celebrated his 10th anniversary as a Las Vegas Strip headliner with a commanding performance at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage on Aug. 11. "Matt Goss Live at The Mirage" will return with performances on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.

VIPs and special guests packed the venue, including standing room only. Local celebrities Daniel Emmet, Jennifer Romas and the cast of "SEXXY," Mayte Garcia; Murray The Magician, Robin Antin, Pia Zadora, and Tenors of Rock added to the glitz. Luke Goss, Matt's twin brother, also attended to celebrate his brother's success.

"It is so amazing to me that I have performed for 10 years in Las Vegas," Matt says. "It is incredible to have audiences continued to come back to see me. I remember my second show in Las Vegas and I was hoping for at least a year or maybe two years if I was lucky. But to reach 10 years and sell hundreds of thousands of tickets, I am so proud."

Along with the passion and power of the evening, the highlight was when Matt was presented with the United Nations Humanitarian award.

"I am so blown away," he emotionally told everyone as he accepted the award with grace and humility.

He keeps his show fresh by understanding what the audience wants and by staying true to himself, especially onstage. When an audience member, couple or group of people tell Matt their story, his band doesn't know what Matt is going to do onstage to honor these fans. Matt keeps it authentic while promoting civility and kindness to everyone. He loves performing in Las Vegas, giving everyone the best time of their lives during his show and promises to continue to give it his all.

Matt just got back from the UK touring with his brother, Luke Goss, to promote their documentary, "Bros: After The Screaming Stops." The two were part of the youngest band to play at Wembley Stadium in the 1980s, but their fame was fleeting. After 28 years, they reunited as a band to explore the different paths their lives took and how it affected their relationship as brothers.

He is also in the process of recording at Capitol Records, home of Frank Sinatra and Nate King Cole. "I want to get more music out there. When you record in a studio that recorded the greats like Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and Nate King Cole, you are surrounded by the incredible energy and I was so inspired. I wanted to step up my game even more with all of this great talent that came before me."

The British crooner began his Las Vegas residency career in 2009 and now headlines an extended engagement at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage. Delivering intoxicating vocal performances, Matt is backed with big band instrumentals and old school glamour along with sultry backup singers and Dirty Virgin showgirls. "Matt Goss Live at The Mirage" will return with performances on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1. Click here to purchase tickets.





