BWW Feature: Justin Shandor to perform Music and Me at The Vegas Room, The Music of the Night and Elvis in Concert at The Italian American Club

While many know Justin Shandor as one of the top Elvis tribute artists, he embraces his music roots with performances in supper clubs. Of course, he loves Elvis and will perform one of his favorites. Justin celebrates the Great American Songbook starring in Music and Me at The Vegas Room, April 8-10, and a variety of musical genres in The Music of the Night at the Italian American Club on May 2. He will then pay tribute as Elvis in Concert at the Italian American Club on May 23.

Music and Me will be Justin's first time performing cabaret style, and it is one of his dreams come true.

"I have always wanted to sing The Great American Songbook and Broadway with songs by composers like Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Michael Feinstein, and Barry Manilow. I listen to that kind of music, jazz, and cabaret," he says.

Since Justin has been performing as Elvis since he was 16 years old (full-time), he never found the opportunity to expand his performances in other genres. Intimate performances at supper clubs and other dinner venues are back in vogue, especially with younger audiences. Justin knew the time for his expansion is right, and he is thrilled with the new trend in entertainment.

Bill Fayne will accompany Justin on piano performing songs such as "Where Do You Start?" "Our Love is Here to Stay," "What Kind of Fool am I?" and "What Matters Most."

"People want to listen to romantic lyrics instead of some of the stuff is out there now," he laughs. "The Vegas Room has brought the New York-style intimate supper club to Southern Nevada."

The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada embodies old-school Vegas from the 1960s and '70s when audiences attended dinner shows on the Strip. Justin will be welcoming guests to perform with him in his production of The Music of the Night. There will be some R&B duets, a little rock 'n' roll, classics from The Great American Songbook, and something for everyone who loves music.

"This show will be the ultimate Justin Shandor variety show performing a little bit of everyone, including vocal impressions."

As for his tribute as Elvis in Concert, also to be performed at The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada, this will be a classic concert.

"Elvis appeals to all ages, all political views, and all backgrounds," explains Justin.

He has worked over the years to bring authenticity to his shows, including costumes, sound, and the whole nostalgia of the concerts he performed.

Originally from Detroit, when Justin was a child, his family moved to Las Vegas. When he was 14, Justin approached entertainment directors at various venues to get a job playing the piano. Even then, many people told him how much Justin resembled Elvis. His family eventually moved back to Detroit, his parents got divorced, and he moved back to Las Vegas with his mother.

During this period, Justin noticed all of the Elvis tribute shows and realized he could perform so much better than many of them. He auditioned at the ElvisRama museum (now closed) at the age of 16, singing "Don't Be Cruel," and got the job immediately. Through this opportunity, he performed on the Strip, toured the world, won the title of "World's Greatest Elvis!" awarded at Graceland in 2010, and performed in the Broadway hit Million Dollar Quartet at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Strip and numerous appearances on television and movies.

Justin Shandor celebrates the Great American Songbook starring in Music and Me at The Vegas Room, Commercial Center 953, E. Sahara Ave., on April 8-10. His new show, The Music of the Night, performing various musical genres will be held at the Italian American Club, 2333 E Sahara Ave., on May 2. He will then pay tribute as Elvis in Concert also at the Italian American Club on May 23. For more info, visit thevegasroom.com, iacvegas.com, and justinshandor.com.