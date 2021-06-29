BWW Feature: Intermission is Over as Mystère by Cirque Du Soleil Returns to the Stage

Las Vegas has opened back up, and as guests walk through Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, big signs throughout the resort announce "Intermission is Over." It has been over a year since the theater went dark, and to a sold-out enthusiastic crowd, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil returned to the stage at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on June 28.

"It is an incredible moment to see the audience back in our theater again after more than 15 months," said Eric Grilly, SVP Cirque du Soleil Resident Shows Division. "The cast and crew are absolutely thrilled to be back on stage in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

The crowd jumped to their feet and gave a thunderous standing ovation as joy overcame everyone with the reopening of Mystère. The cast members relished being back on stage with the energy electric with its reopening production.

The big and bold show features high-energy acrobatics, compelling dance, bright costumes, live music, funny interactions with the audience, and breath-taking sequences. Performers delight with circus skills, opera, world beat music, and acrobatics on elaborate sets.

Mystère, the first Cirque du Soleil residency in Las Vegas, debuted on Dec. 25, 1993. The custom-designed theater seats about 1,600 guests and was built as a thrust theater with tiered seating on three sides. The stage covers approximately 10,032 square feet with action above, below, and interacting with the audience. Mystère celebrated its 20th anniversary on Dec. 25 25, 2013, and performed its 10,000th show on Dec. 27, 2014.

At the time, Cirque du Soleil toured the world and was introduced to audiences in Las Vegas in a specially built circus tent in the parking lot of the Mirage Hotel and Casino. Most production shows on the Strip combined variety of dancers, singers, magicians, comedians, and big acts. Treasure Island picked up a permanent residency with more Cirque shows offered on the Las Vegas Strip with seven productions at one time (pre-pandemic).

Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, the family-friendly show performs Friday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.