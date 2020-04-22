BWW Feature: Danny Wright releases 59th album, Unwind, to soothe stress and anxiety

Danny Wright, known for his contemporary piano, pop instrumentals, new age, and inspirational music, released his 59th album, Unwind. Available on iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora, his music will soothe hearts and relieve anxiety during uncertain times.

The original release date was scheduled in summer, but it was decided to release the album now to help everyone coping with the effects of the pandemic.

"I wanted to play soothing, calming music, and the reviews have been phenomenal," says Danny. "I receive emails from people all over the world thanking me for helping them with my music during these difficult times."

The album includes songs that Danny wrote years ago that he wanted to orchestrate with the piano, while he also includes new pieces written for his latest release.

He also plans to perform more online concerts from his home and is scheduling live performances, when the venues open up, for the future.

"In fact, one night, while sitting with my little dog, I decided to play my latest album," Danny explains. "After listening to it, I had tears in my eyes. I couldn't believe how it touched my heart and that I could share with others."

Danny is a pianist and composer with a repertoire of classical, contemporary, show tunes, film scores, and Broadway favorites. He has sold over six million albums since his debut in 1986 and has been named twice by Billboard as a Top 10 artist in the new-age music genre, with three of his albums in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Albums for three consecutive years.

Originally from Texas, Wright emphasizes inspirational music to uplift his audience.

In 2012, the Las Vegas resident created his independent record label, WH Sound Studio, as well as acquired and re-released his entire Moulin D'or catalog. Other releases include Collage: A Timeless Collection of Medleys, Reflections, Barbra Streisand: A Tribute and Gifts from the Heart: Songs from God.

He performs as a solo artist and as a guest artist with pops symphonies, including the Berklee Performance Center in Boston and Schoenburg Hall in Los Angeles. He has also performed at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. It is from Danny's real-life experiences that he draws inspiration, and through his composing and playing, he truly becomes a "healer of hearts," the title of one of his albums.

"I am so blessed I can help people from around the world," Danny says.

For updates and schedule of online performances, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/DannyWrightFanPage.





