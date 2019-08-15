BWW Feature: DEF LEPPARD HITS VEGAS: THE SIN CITY RESIDENCY at Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Photos of Rick Allen by Dan Madsen

Legendary British rock icons Def Leppard returns to Las Vegas rocking out with "Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency." The over-the-top concert will be performed in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through Sept. 7.

The legendary group features Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums). Expect stadium experiences, intimate performances, the debut of tracks, rarely played cuts and even an acoustic set. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and became Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees this year.

"We want everyone to come out including families and have a really good time during the show," Allen told BroadwayWorld.com.

Along with his musical talent, Allen is also a humanitarian, veterans affairs advocate, photographer, and visual artist. Wentworth Gallery is presenting Allen's works from his latest collection, "Rick Allen: Legends & Dreams 2019." The collection of mixed media original and painted drums will be showcased on the balcony inside the venue on all concert nights.

It was his youngest daughter who inspired him to start painting again after years of not touching a paintbrush and "Girl on a Swing" honors her. "She lives right in the moment, and it is a similar place I go to when I play music." Allen realized he could apply this state to his painting.

After years of creating photographic work, Allen ventured into the fine art world in 2012 with a debut collection of abstract artwork. He has revolutionized the New Medium, utilizing drumsticks and rhythm to create abstract visuals on canvas.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to Project Resiliency's Warrior Resiliency Program, sponsored by Allen's charity foundation the Raven Drum Foundation. Buyers of his art will also have the opportunity for a one-on-one with Allen.

"I have done a lot of work on myself with my PTSD, but everyone has different ways of dealing with it," says Allen. "The more ways you are exposed to it, they learn from me, and I learn from them. I receive a lot of inspiration from my vets and fans."

Allen has been painting since he was a child but then discovered music and photography. He would become the drummer for Def Leppard at age 15 enjoying dizzying success. In 1984, at the height of the band's worldwide fame, Allen was injured in a car accident, losing an arm. While in the hospital, a pad was placed so he could push himself up and Allen realized then that he could still play the drums. "I could play all of the basic rhythms that I learned, and that was the spark."

Becoming a hero to his fans all over the world, Allen reached out to give support to others by sharing his personal experiences and his love of drumming. This includes teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, families of domestic violence, at-risk youth in crisis, and veterans who have served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by Maria Shriver's Best Buddies of CA and the Wounded Warrior Project's Carry It Forward Award.

Allen's art is being showcased exclusively in Wentworth Gallery locations throughout the country. This extraordinary collection includes original, limited editions, the painted drum series, mixed media originals, and sculptures.

Def Leppard will perform their greatest hits including "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Love Bites," "Rock of Ages," "Photograph," "Hysteria," and "Armageddon It" as well as songs that have not been performed on stage in years. "Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency" will be performing at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through Sept. 7. Click here to purchase tickets.





