BWW Feature: DAVID SHAREEF'S SUPERNATURAL MAGIC at Ron Decar's Event Center

Paranormal magician and master illusionist David Shareef brings more than entertainment to his audience. Known as the "Muhammad Ali of Magic," he showcases his indescribable magic, hypnosis, and mind-reading abilities with engaging humor and mysterious mesmerizing feats. Experience the unexplained during David Shareef's Supernatural Magic to be performed at Ron Decar's Event Center on Nov. 1.

Interchanging labels such as paranormalist, illusionist, and magician; Shareef expands his field beyond what the audience expects.

"Magician is a generic term to describe a person who does the trick such as pulling a rabbit out of a hat or a card trick," explains Shareef. "What I do is supernatural-based magic, so the things I do look authentic. I incorporate the Bible, ghosts, goblins, and extrasensory perception." He researches the background of any story he tells on stage.

He was influenced to entertain by Muhammad Ali as a young child. Shareef's father was a bodyguard for Muhammad Ali and brought the legend to Shareef's school in 1975 to talk to the children in the classroom. Muhammad Ali was also a magician and performed magic for the class. He mesmerized the girls, and Shareef thought the girls were intrigued because of the magic and not the beauty of Muhamad Ali, the man. Still, as an adult, he decided to pursue his dreams of entertaining with magic after giving up a very successful career in education.

Celebrities including Sherry Shepard, Morris Day, and Babyface have experienced the magic of Shareef who has traveled the globe performing in 10 different countries, including China, Mexico, Bahamas, and Jamaica. Shareef has appeared on SyFy's reality competition television show Wizard Wars and Penn and Teller's Fool Us. Shareef has served as a creative consultant for magic greats, including David Copperfield, David Blaine, Michael Carbonaro, and Criss Angel.

Shareef holds a doctorate in psychology from the University of Arizona, where he graduated summa cum laude. He recently became a board-certified hypnotherapist and continues as a motivational speaker. Shareef is a six-degree Black Belt and a three-time National Black Belt League World Karate champion.

He also has demonstrated his power and faith coming back from two strokes. "I suffered a major stroke on Sept. 11, 2018, and a smaller stroke in March of this year. I was in a wheelchair, and the healthcare professionals kept telling me that my entertainment career is over. I could not walk or throw a ball." Shareef overcame by working on getting out of the wheelchair and regaining the use of his right hand. He is also teaching martial arts again. He walks for exercise and, while he feels some weakness, his skill sets are no longer affected.

Now Shareef can pursue his next goal to become the first African-American/Cuban-American world-renowned magician starring in his own television show. "That is about to happen. In fact, this is why I am performing live in Las Vegas so the producers can watch me with my crowd." One of the stories to be told on stage will be about Jack the Ripper, and as a researcher, supernatural magician, and paranormalist, he is going to contact spirit and ask that the identity of Jack the Ripper be revealed to the audience. There will be twists and unexpected turns, including something Shareef has been working on for over 15 years that he will present on stage.

David Shareef's Supernatural Magic will be performed at Ron Decar's Event Center, located at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. S, on Nov. 1. Showtime is 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. All minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older. To purchase tickets for the show only, VIP buffet or VIP plated option, visit rondecarseventcenter.com or call 702.384.0771.





