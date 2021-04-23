BWW Feature: Celebrate Anniversary! at Notoriety Live on April 27.

April 21 will mark the one-year anniversary debut of "Needing Each Other" to benefit TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund, founded by composer and producer Keith Thompson through the nonprofit he co-founded in 2006, The Composers Showcase. The next fundraiser of The Composers Showcase, Anniversary! will celebrate 15 years and featuring exciting, all-original music by some of the finest songwriters, musicians, and performers at Notoriety Live on April 27.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, with the closure of shows and corporate entertainment gigs, Keith wrote an original Pandemic-related support song and organized an inspirational music video with 50 singers and 20 musicians as an inaugural fundraiser for TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund, which Keith created to help those working in the entertainment industry.

Singer-songwriter and legendary entertainer Clint Holmes will co-host the evening with Thompson and perform some of his original music. The Anniversary show will feature other original songs by Vita Corimbi-Drew, Chadwick Johnson, Dr. Mark Wherry, Enoch Augustus Scott, Vegas new-comer and saxophonist Justin Young and young up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter ChloA Watson. The evening will also feature musical performances by pianist Philip Fortenberry and the cast of "The Cocktail Cabaret" with Niki Scalera, Maren Wade, Eric Jordan Young, and Ron Remke. All proceeds will go to the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund.

"A year ago, I could not have imagined that we would still be struggling just to survive now, a full year later, with some light at the end of the tunnel and no definite end in sight," says Keith of the fundraising initiative. "Our Vegas performing arts family is so generous with their time, talent, passion, and artistry; it has been a joy to make this effort to give back to this amazing community who have given so much to The Composers Showcase for many years.

Hundreds of entertainers and backstage crews have experienced their careers stalled with no way to earn a living. To help out-of-work entertainers, musicians, and those in the performing arts and entertainment community who need financial assistance during this challenging time, The Composers Showcase expanded its mission to give back to the community by offering financial aid to those who are struggling just to make ends meet and pay their bills.

To date, more than $150,000 has been raised, and 300 local residents who are part of the performing arts industry have received financial assistance from the fund. Donations can be made through thecomposersshowcase.com.

"Needing Each Other," produced and written by Thompson and co-produced by Alan and Kathi Glist of Glist Entertainment, Inc. accompanying video features messages of hope and optimism from well-known sports and TV personalities and Las Vegas entertainers who are standing in solidarity with the community in crisis. The video is available by clicking here, Vimeo, and on thecomposersshowcase.com.

The next fundraiser of The Composers Showcase, Anniversary!, will be held beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Notoriety Live, 450 E Fremont St., on April 27. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be limited reserved seating for $26 per person plus tax or access to the live stream for $20. Tickets are available at NotorietyLive.com.