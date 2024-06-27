Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Proclaims July 4th As House Of Magic Day In Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate their official grand reopening, The House of Magic Las Vegas will celebrate their new location at the Delirious Comedy Club showroom inside Hennessey's Tavern with their 5 Star, Family Friendly Show at 5pm on July 4th.

The House of Magic showcases a rotating cast of some of the best, funniest and talented comedy magicians and variety acts from around the world. Inspired by The Magic Castle in Hollywood, their magicians put a modern twist on the classic format.

All ages are welcome, our show is PG-13. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. There is a full dinner and drink menu along with a Special Priced Kid's Menu available inside the showroom. All children under 12 years of age are 50% off on General Admission tickets.

The July 4th Grand Reopening Celebration features resident headliner Michael DeSchalit who's Magic Misbehaved rated 5 Stars on Google. Michael is a multi-Award-Winning Magician with over 5,000 shows to his credit. He has performed all over the globe, for corporate events, schools, colleges, casinos, private events, television to the most exclusive magic venue in the world, The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Customers will receive a free champagne toast for customers and Shirley Temples for the kids! After the show, customers are encouraged to head outside to the iconic Fremont Street Experience to enjoy the free fireworks show from The Plaza at 9pm.

Shows run Thurs - Sun at 5pm inside Delirious Comedy Club. Tickets begin at $39.95, and kids are ½ off.

More information and advance tickets can be purchased at www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com or calling 702-541-2660

