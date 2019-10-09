BWW Feature: CORK & SOUL at Tivoli Village Las Vegas

It is a taste of the top Las Vegas restaurants, wine tastings, and beer garden along with some of the best entertainment at JDRF's annual Cork & Soul Dine Around at Tivoli Village on Oct. 11.

Nearly 1,000 lively supporters are expected to gather on the streets of Tivoli Village to enjoy this special night during this unique fundraiser.

Entertainment includes headliner The Paul Lowden Trio featuring Christy Molasky playing the sounds that made Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.

Vegas favorite Zowie Bowie brings a unique blend of the hottest Top 40, dance, and hip-hop. Zowie Bowie features the musical talent and energy of Chris Phillips and Nieve Malandra creating the sizzling and sexy sound that has become a Las Vegas mainstay in its entertainment scene.

Pop Rebels Band, dance and party music group, performs a repertoire of dance, R&B, and party music encompassing the 1960s to today. The band showcases its versatile duo and 10-piece band with a Latin percussion and a killer horn section.

Lannie Counts with two-time 2018 Grammy Award-nominated special guest Clint Holmes will thrill and delight while lifting everyone's souls. With his vocals in a performance packed with the influences of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and John Legend, Counts is featured performer with the Lon Bronson All Star Band, Las Vegas Tenors, and Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns. Holmes is a consummate entertainer, performer, recording artist, singer, and vocalist. His selections include the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, and stirring original pieces. His latest release, Rendezvous, is a jazz collective nominated for two Grammy awards for "Every Time We Say Goodbye" with Jane Monheit and "There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon" with Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Two Las Vegas powerhouse rock vocalists, DeeVus featuring Michelle Rohl and Dianna Johnson, will return to rock out with classic rock-n-roll. Both have incredible careers, starred in countless Las Vegas productions including Legends in Concert, The Kozmic Blues Show, and Playboy's Girls of Rock & Roll. Both of them are also inductees into the Las Vegas Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Elvis Lederer is a solo guitarist and award-winning musician and producer who performs with Blue Man Group, and Cirque du Soleil as well as his projects Überschall, Unique Massive & Tekkno Flamenko.

Michael Peterson is a million-selling Grammy award-nominated country music star whose songs have hit No. 1 on the charts five times, including "From Here To Eternity" and "Drink Swear Steal & Lie." A songwriter for the stars, his compositions have been recorded by Hall of Famers and Grammy winners in rock, pop, country, gospel, and Latin, including Timothy Schmitt (The Eagles), Travis Tritt, Deniece Williams, and The Imperials.

Guests will feast dishes from local culinary hotspots including:

Echo & Rig

Fleur by Hubert Keller

Ada's

Jade Asian Kitchen & Noodles

Hawthorn Grill

Wicked Donuts

Boathouse Asian Eatery

Spiedini

Brio Tuscan Grill

Hamptons

Diamond Events Catering

Carne & Cominda Border Town Eats

Brio Tuscan Grill

Raising Cane's

Boar's Head Provisions

Mumresh Asian Eats

A wine tasting, beer garden, and expanded beverage selections from CraftHaus Brewery, Hop Nuts Brewing, Peroni, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Stone Brewing, The Boston Beer Company, and a Morris Viola Vineyards VIP tasting add to the epicurean affair.

The event will benefit the JDRF Nevada Chapter, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. For more information, visit jdrf.org.

JDRF's annual Cork & Soul Dine Around will be held at Tivoli Village Las Vegas, located at 400 S. Rampart Blvd., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 11. Tickets are available by clicking here.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories