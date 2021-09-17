BWW Feature: Barry Manilow Returns to Vegas in a BIG Way

Fanilows lined the porte cochère at Westgate Las Vegas on Sept. 15, when the first Copacabana Flash Mob celebrated the anticipated return of Barry Manilow. The iconic singer, songwriter, musician, and producer demonstrated that he is ready to perform again in Manilow: The Hits Come Home in the Westgate International Theater through Dec. 4 with a contract extension through 2022.

The anticipation rose as everyone waited for the sun to set. Just inside the IBar, R & B duo, NPerson entertained the crowd. Sean and Brandon Godfrey (Soul of Motown), along with Vinny Adinolfi and son Vin A. (The Bronx Wanders), also reveled in the fun.

When the party moved outside, Copacabana Flash Mob performed again for the hundreds of people dancing in anticipation. Gordon Prouty, the hotel's VP of Public & Community Relations, introduced Cami Christensen, Westgate's President and General Manager. She spoke about her memories of Barry Manilow, listening to his music while driving across the country, not realizing then that she would get to work with the entertainer.

Then the special guest and headliner arrived in a limo and spoke to the adoring crowd.

"It's wonderful working here at the Westgate. I've worked every place ... every place! And we're crazy about this place. We're crazy about the people who run it, we're crazy about the audiences that come to see us, and we love the showroom that we're in. I hope you all come to see our show and thank you all for coming to this event," Barry says.

To screams and cheers, he turned around to the big switch on the outdoor stage, flipped the switch, and a huge spotlight shined on Barry's latest banner on the towering resort, which can be seen for miles.

His original residency was at the property, then known as the Las Vegas Hilton, home to Elvis Presley and Barbara Streisand. At 78 years of age, his career has spanned over 50 years. Hits include "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You," and his signature "Copacabana (At the Copa)." He released 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 No. 1 hits, 28 top 10, and 36 in the top 20. He sold 13 platinum and six multi-platinum albums. At the beginning of his career, Barry has written and performed songs for commercials for corporations including Pepsi-Cola, McDonald's, and Band-Aid. He has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards (winning once) as a producer, arranger, and performer and produced Grammy-nominated albums for Bette Midler, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, and Sarah Vaughan. Barry has sold more than 85 million records as a solo artist worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists.

Manilow: The Hits Come Home will perform in the Westgate International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Road. Performance dates are Sept. 17 and 18, Sept. 23-25, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-23, Nov. 11-13, and Dec. 2-4. To purchase tickets and more info, click here.