BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Brings Laughter To All Ages

It's rare when a Las Vegas shows pleases everyone but that's just what the Family-friendly Big Little Variety Show is doing every Friday - Sunday at 4:30pm inside Alexis Park All Suite Resort Hotel.

The BIG Little Variety Show features some of the most exciting, entertaining, and most sought after acts from Las Vegas and around the world in a family friendly presentation that is sure to please everyone.

Our acts are in high demand in shows around the world so each show is different. The rotating cast of entertainers features a fresh, new and exciting variety show each night that's fun for the entire family. From comedy, magic & music to circus acts, jugglers, variety acts, outrageously silly characters and maybe even a dangerous stunt or two.

Many have performed on late-night TV, competition shows, World Famous Circuses, Cirque style shows, headlining cruise ships and entertaining the troops around the world. The BIG Little Variety Show is the best of Las Vegas and is pure, non-stop exciting entertainment fun for the whole family.

The BIG Little Variety Show is produced by Don Barnhart, of Jokesters & Delirious Comedy Club, and Pete Housley, of ADMIT VIP. Independently, Housley and Barnhart have focused on continuing to provide Las Vegas quality entertainment in live shows while maintaining strict adherence to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and social distancing recommendations.

Barnhart commented, "Las Vegas is home to so many amazing and talented acts just waiting to go to work. Many of the bigger venues can't open due to the restrictions so it was only natural to put all this talent together to keep people working and the show features the best of the best."

The BIG Little Variety Show features comedy magician Chad Chesmark - A unique blend of mind-blowing magic, gut-busting humor, and audience interaction in a show of comedic trickery, imagine David Copperfield meets Jim Carrey. Sideshow Bert - Whip cracking, sharp shooting, escapes, sword swallowing, dangerous juggling, and real big laughs. Uber Macaggi - High energy acrobatic comedy that is truly indescribable. All hosted by Las Vegas comedian/impressionist, Penny Wiggins along with special guest acts like the Hula Hoop Artistry of Vita Radionova

"The concept of this show is to put a BIG show in a little package; these are acts guests usually pay $100's of dollars a ticket to see", said Housley. "This show has been on the drawing board for some time, glad to be producing with my good friend Don Barnhart."

Although The BIG Little Variety Show is family-friendly, it is not a children's show -- these entertainers are top-notch and the best in their field creating fun for all ages.

The BIG Little Variety Show inside Alexis Park All Suite Resort in the Athena Showroom and runs Friday - Sunday at 4:30 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.BigLittleVarietyShow.com; or by calling the TicketKite Box Office at 702-483-8056.