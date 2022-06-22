Award-Winning Producer And Choreographer Jennifer Romas To Launch Touring Show Concept In Partnership With Go Best

Award-winning producer and choreographer Jennifer Romas is partnering with Go BEST to develop a new touring show concept with plans of a nationwide expansion.

The creator of the Las Vegas based multi award-winning topless female revue Sexxy The Show and the entertainment, solutions and technology company that represents dozens of businesses across the country, including Larry Flynt's Hustler Clubs, The World-Famous Cat's Meow Karaoke Bars, and Terrace Mediterranean Rooftop Bistro & Lounge are teaming up to develop Exxcite The Show that will span various venues across the country.

The show will roll out in multiple markets over the Summer in the form of a pop-up performance with locations including Larry Flynt's Hustler Club New York, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club St. Louis and Detroit. The show will launch official residencies at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas beginning Saturday, July 16, and in Oklahoma City beginning Friday, August 12.

"I am elated to be expanding and growing my company alongside my amazing partners at Go BEST, led by Jason Mohney and an incredible army of female entrepreneurs." said Jennifer Romas, when asked about her new show expansion. "To be given the opportunity to showcase my craft, develop a new show concept on a national scale, and to bring elevated choreography elements & theatrical entertainment to raise the bar in entirely new markets is a dream come true. It's also a wonderful feeling to be able to employ an entirely new team of talented individuals, alongside a touring production."

Audiences can expect all-new acts sprinkled with some original flair that pays homage to its Las Vegas-based counterpart. Exxcite The Show is Slightly Indecent, Sexxually Suggestive and Guaranteed to Exxcite audiences 21+. For more information, visit exxcitetheshow.com or follow Exxcite The Show on Instagram.

Slightly Indecent. Sexxually Suggestive. Guaranteed to Exxcite. Exxcite The Show by Jennifer Romas is all that and more. Multi award-winning classically trained entertainers will arouse guests both men and women 21+ with a variety of jaw-dropping acts including aerialists and pole acrobatics. This topless female revue preserves the authenticity of the classic showgirl era with an erotic, edgy twist. For more information or to check out our upcoming shows, visit exxcitetheshow.com, follow us on Instagram or like us on Facebook.