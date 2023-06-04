Asylum Theatre to Present THE THERAPIST by Gabriela Yepes This Month

How do you look the enemy in the eye? A human rights lawyer receives an unusual proposal: to organize a yoga workshop for the leaders of Peru's most notorious terrorist groups. Can those responsible for such suffering be changed? 'The Therapist' is above all a settling of accounts with past demons. The play takes us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude. A time when violence stalked the country, as well as home.

The Asylum Theatre will present THE THERAPIST a new English translation by resident playwright Gigi Guizado of Gabriela Yepes' award-winning Peruvian play LA TERAPEUTA. There will be two performances at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Theatre on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at 2 PM with a post-matinee discussion, and at 7PM. The one-woman show will tour to Barons Court Theatre in London, UK on July 4th through July 8th, 2023.

Ticket are $10 and available to purchase at: Click Here