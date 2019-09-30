America's Got Talent Finalists The Clairvoyants Announce Christmas Show At Paris Las Vegas

America's Got Talent finalists and World Champions of Mentalism, The Clairvoyants, are thrilled to announce a new performance date to their U.S. Christmas tour on Nov. 29, 2019 at Paris Las Vegas. The holiday-themed show will feature illusions performed by the duo that will be sure to get audiences in the Christmas spirit.



"We cannot wait to celebrate the most magical time of the year with our audience," said Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. "We will spend an unforgettable evening together. Get ready to experience the miracle of Christmas in your hearts and minds."

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets begin at $30, plus additional taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in person at any Caesars Entertainment box office.

ABOUT THE CLAIRVOYANTS

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass met in October 2011. They began to develop their "second sight" act, and two months later brought it on stage for the first time. Within a year they had developed a full-length show and shortly thereafter, they started touring Europe. In 2014, they received their first long term contract in America and after a six-month run in the show "The Illusionarium," they were offered a featured spot in the largest touring magic show in the world, "The Illusionists,". In 2016, The Clairvoyants decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, "America's Got Talent." After four months, six different performances and over 100,000 contestants, America voted The Clairvoyants second place. In October 2016 they appeared, together with winner Grace VanderWaal at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Being a part of AGT was another major step in the evolution of their career.

The Clairvoyants have experienced many highlights in their career, including the opportunity to perform their show at the Sydney Opera House. In winter 2016 they experienced another career highlight, headlining the show "The Illusionists - Turn of the Century" in the Palace Theatre in New York City, on Broadway. The show was the best-selling magic show in Broadway history. Over the years The Clairvoyants have collected many awards including "The German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year 2015," and, also in 2015, were enthusiastically chosen as the "World Champions of Mentalism," a prize that hasn't been awarded in 30 years. In April 2017 the Academy of Magical Arts and The Magic Castle Hollywood awarded Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass "Stage Magicians of the Year 2016" for their extraordinary art.

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass continue to appear with their full length show in America and Europe and perform for corporate events worldwide. In beginning of 2019 they appeared twice on NBC's new show "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

ABOUT Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including the new Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; the two-acre Soleil Pool; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; the all-new Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Eleven restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, Steve Martorano's signature Italian-American dishes at Martorano's and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com.





