Ali Siddiq Returns To The Theater At Virgin Hotels

Stand-up comedian and renowned storyteller, Ali Siddiq, has announced his highly-anticipated return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as part of his recently launched 2025 “IN THE SHADOWS TOUR.” Following his successful stand-up performance at the venue over Labor Day Weekend 2024 as part of his “I've Got A Story To Tell” Tour, Siddiq will return to the stage over President's Day Weekend 2025 for a one-night-only show on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, bringing new stories and fresh material to The Theater's stage. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Siddiq's comedy specials have been described as a “genre-defying autobiographical epic” by The New York Times, garnering fandom around the world and amassing millions of views for his online specials like THE DOMINO EFFECT on YouTube and UNPROTECTED SETS on Epix. In 2025, Siddiq will release four more comedy specials – an unprecedented feat for any comedian.



The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on Ali Siddiq's all-new highly-anticipated return or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

