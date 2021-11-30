Adele Announces 'Weekends With Adele' Las Vegas Residency

Adele has announced a Las Vegas Residency! Weekends With Adele is an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famous Caesars Palace Hotel. It is set to begin Friday January 21, 2022.

Adele announced the new residency in the tweet below:

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ - Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

Presale tickets for the shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens at 6AM PST on Tuesday, November 30th and continues until 11:59PM PST on Thursday, December 2nd. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7th at 10:00AM PST. Register for tickets here.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.

She performed new and old material in a special concert special on CBS at the beginning of the month. The broadcast also included a special tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. She also recently Aired An Audience With Adele on ITV. Watch highlights from the special below!

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.